Peterhead: Andy McCarthy looks to positives after disappointing Dundee United defeat

The Blue Toon were beaten 3-0 at Tannadice, with Louis Moult scoring in the 22nd minute before Kevin Holt netted two penalties late in the second half.

By Sophie Goodwin
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt. Image: SNS.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy believes the Blue Toon can take positives from their 3-0 Viaplay Cup defeat to Dundee United.

Louis Moult scored his first Dundee United goal, having signed for the club earlier in the week, in the 22nd minute to give his side the lead at Tannadice, before Kevin Holt converted penalties in the 76th and 79th minutes to make it 3-0.

Referee Calum Scott gave the first penalty after Danny Strachan pulled Ross Graham’s shirt, while player/co-manager Ryan Strachan was sent off for the second spot-kick following a foul on Mathew Cudjoe.

After the match, Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown expressed his disappointment with the referee, and midfielder McCarthy echoed his manager’s views.

But McCarthy believes his side must move on and take the positives from an encouraging display against a full-time outfit.

He said: “We’re disappointed to lose 3-0, but there was a lot of effort there and the decisions didn’t go our way.

“The red card was funny, like actually funny. I was stunned he gave a penalty and then he gave a red card, but if that’s the standard in the leagues then we better get used to it.

Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Player/co-manager Ryan Strachan, centre, was sent off for fouling Dundee United’s Mathew Cudjoe. Image: SNS.

“There are always positives we can take from these games. It was a tight game and there wasn’t really anything it it.

“At 1-0 we’re still chasing the game, but the second goal was the killer and then with the red card your backs are against the wall on a pitch like that.

“I’m proud of the boys’ effort and you can see where we are compared to before. We’re a different team now and we all gave everything – that’s all you can ask for.”

Spartans a good test against League Two opposition

Peterhead return to Viaplay Cup action on Wednesday evening against Spartans, who they will come up against in League Two following the Edinburgh side’s promotion from the Lowland League.

McCarthy said: “Our performances have been good so far against these teams who have been expected to have more of the ball, but Spartans will be a different kind of game.

“We want to put in a performance and get scoring goals. We want to put a real marker down for us to start the league campaign.

“It’s going to be more of an insight because we’re playing a team in our league.

Peterhead’s Andy McCarthy. Image: SNS.

“They’ve done well to come up and I know one or two of their boys, so it’ll be interesting and a good marker of where they are and where we’re at.

“We just have to keep trying to play the way we have been. Ryan (Strachan) and Jordon (Brown) have been a credit to themselves they way they are trying to get us to play.”

