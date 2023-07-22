Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown slams ‘poor’ refereeing display following claims of ‘foul and abusive’ language as Blue Toon lose 3-0 to Dundee United

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown has slammed the referee’s performance in his side’s 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice.

At Tannadice, the Blue Toon found themselves 1-0 down in the Viaplay Cup Group B clash after 22 minutes through a close-range Louis Moult goal.

There were two penalties in quick succession with Kevin Holt scoring both, in the 76th and 79th minute, to make it 3-0. The fouls were conceded by Danny Strachan and player/co-manager Ryan Strachan, who was shown a straight red card by referee Callum Scott.

Brown was disappointed with Scott’s display and claimed the referee used “foul and abusive” language towards his players during the match.

Co-manager Brown said: “It was a really, really poor refereeing display all day. It wasn’t just that (the penalties) – it was the attitude as well.

“None of our players could speak to him, it was like he only wanted to speak to the Dundee United players.

“The language used towards our players was really poor and disrespectful.

“With the penalties, Danny (Strachan) said he did pull him (Mathew Cudjoe’s shirt), but he’s maybe offside and then he gets the header away and then for the third goal, I think everyone in the ground can see it’s not a penalty, never mind a red card.”

When asked to clarify what sort of language referee Scott used, Brown said: “It was foul and abusive language towards our players from the referee directly.

“That’s not how you want it to go, but it is what it is and what’s happened. You can’t speak to him because if you do then you’re in trouble.”

Brown added that Peterhead will watch back the footage of the penalty incidents before deciding if they will appeal Ryan Strachan’s red card and potentially make a complaint with the SFA.

He said: “I don’t know, we’ll see. Everyone’s disappointed and everyone is kind of surprised, and we’ll want to see the footage back.

“It doesn’t feel fair for any of us, but we don’t want to be getting bogged down with excuses and going down that route.”

Dundee United get first win of the season against Blue Toon

Peterhead made one change from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle, as Robert Ward came in for Hamish Ritchie, who dropped to the bench.

There were penalty shouts from the away side after 17 minutes as Ross Graham looked to have shoved Kieran Shanks to the ground in the box, but referee Scott waved it away.

Dundee United went 1-0 up with Moult scoring his first goal for the Tangerines from a couple yards out after connecting with Archie Meekison’s cross from the right wing.

And it would have been 2-0 if it wasn’t for a good stop from Stuart McKenzie as the Peterhead goalkeeper got down to his near post to deny Glenn Middleton, who had linked up well with Moult.

Shanks went close to levelling the score when he rose highest in the box, getting on the end of Conner Duthie’s cross, but his header was only just over the crossbar.

Just before half-time, there was another penalty claim from Shanks who was taken down by Kevin Holt, but again, the referee wasn’t interested and instead showed the Peterhead forward a yellow card for simulation.

In the second half, United aimed to make a fast start and McKenzie was alert when Moult was played through on goal and claimed the ball from the forward’s feet.

Dundee United went close to doubling their advantage from a training-ground move at a corner, but Danny Strachan did well to block Graham’s close-range effort.

On the hour mark, the Blue Toon made their first changes of the match as Hamish Ritchie, Conor O’Keefe and Joe McKee came on for Jordon Brown, Jack Brown and Duthie.

There was a Peterhead debut for 18-year-old Caleb Goldie soon after, as he came on to replace Scott Ross in defence, while Aaron Reid replaced Ward.

Dundee United were awarded a penalty after Danny Strachan was punished for pulling Ross Graham’s shirt in the box. Holt took the spot-kick and buried the ball into the right corner for 2-0.

It was soon 3-0 as Holt netted another from the spot, this time sending it to the left, following Ryan Strachan’s tackle on subsitute Mathew Cudjoe.