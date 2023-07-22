Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown slams ‘poor’ refereeing display following claims of ‘foul and abusive’ language as Blue Toon lose 3-0 to Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown slams ‘poor’ refereeing display following claims of ‘foul and abusive’ language as Blue Toon lose 3-0 to Dundee United

"The language used towards our players was really poor and disrespectful," said Brown after the Viaplay Cup match at Tannadice.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead defender Ryan Strachan pictured after a foul on Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe inside the box.
Player/co-manager Ryan Strachan, centre, was sent off for fouling Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe. Image: SNS.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown has slammed the referee’s performance in his side’s 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice.

At Tannadice, the Blue Toon found themselves 1-0 down in the Viaplay Cup Group B clash after 22 minutes through a close-range Louis Moult goal.

There were two penalties in quick succession with Kevin Holt scoring both, in the 76th and 79th minute, to make it 3-0. The fouls were conceded by Danny Strachan and player/co-manager Ryan Strachan, who was shown a straight red card by referee Callum Scott.

Brown was disappointed with Scott’s display and claimed the referee used “foul and abusive” language towards his players during the match.

Co-manager Brown said: “It was a really, really poor refereeing display all day. It wasn’t just that (the penalties) – it was the attitude as well.

“None of our players could speak to him, it was like he only wanted to speak to the Dundee United players.

“The language used towards our players was really poor and disrespectful.

“With the penalties, Danny (Strachan) said he did pull him (Mathew Cudjoe’s shirt), but he’s maybe offside and then he gets the header away and then for the third goal, I think everyone in the ground can see it’s not a penalty, never mind a red card.”

Kevin Holt scores from the spot for Dundee United against Peterhead. Image: SNS.

When asked to clarify what sort of language referee Scott used, Brown said: “It was foul and abusive language towards our players from the referee directly.

“That’s not how you want it to go, but it is what it is and what’s happened. You can’t speak to him because if you do then you’re in trouble.”

Brown added that Peterhead will watch back the footage of the penalty incidents before deciding if they will appeal Ryan Strachan’s red card and potentially make a complaint with the SFA.

He said: “I don’t know, we’ll see. Everyone’s disappointed and everyone is kind of surprised, and we’ll want to see the footage back.

“It doesn’t feel fair for any of us, but we don’t want to be getting bogged down with excuses and going down that route.”

Dundee United get first win of the season against Blue Toon

Peterhead made one change from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle, as Robert Ward came in for Hamish Ritchie, who dropped to the bench.

There were penalty shouts from the away side after 17 minutes as Ross Graham looked to have shoved Kieran Shanks to the ground in the box, but referee Scott waved it away.

Dundee United went 1-0 up with Moult scoring his first goal for the Tangerines from a couple yards out after connecting with Archie Meekison’s cross from the right wing.

Dundee United’s Louis Moult, right, celebrates with team-mate Tony Watt after scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

And it would have been 2-0 if it wasn’t for a good stop from Stuart McKenzie as the Peterhead goalkeeper got down to his near post to deny Glenn Middleton, who had linked up well with Moult.

Shanks went close to levelling the score when he rose highest in the box, getting on the end of Conner Duthie’s cross, but his header was only just over the crossbar.

Just before half-time, there was another penalty claim from Shanks who was taken down by Kevin Holt, but again, the referee wasn’t interested and instead showed the Peterhead forward a yellow card for simulation.

In the second half, United aimed to make a fast start and McKenzie was alert when Moult was played through on goal and claimed the ball from the forward’s feet.

Dundee United went close to doubling their advantage from a training-ground move at a corner, but Danny Strachan did well to block Graham’s close-range effort.

Danny Strachan battles with Dundee United’s Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS.

On the hour mark, the Blue Toon made their first changes of the match as Hamish Ritchie, Conor O’Keefe and Joe McKee came on for Jordon Brown, Jack Brown and Duthie.

There was a Peterhead debut for 18-year-old Caleb Goldie soon after, as he came on to replace Scott Ross in defence, while Aaron Reid replaced Ward.

Dundee United were awarded a penalty after Danny Strachan was punished for pulling Ross Graham’s shirt in the box. Holt took the spot-kick and buried the ball into the right corner for 2-0.

It was soon 3-0 as Holt netted another from the spot, this time sending it to the left,  following Ryan Strachan’s tackle on subsitute Mathew Cudjoe.

