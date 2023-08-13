Peterhead yet to concede goal in League Two after 0-0 draw with 10-man Stenhousemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead yet to concede goal in League Two after 0-0 draw with 10-man Stenhousemuir

The draw means it is four points from six for the Blue Toon - whose player-co-boss Jordon Brown, an unused substitute, was also red carded.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks get away from Stenhousemuir's Ross Meechan in the sides' League Two clash. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks get away from Stenhousemuir's Ross Meechan in the sides' League Two clash. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead defender Scott Ross took encouragement from another clean sheet after the Blue Toon’s goalless draw with Stenhousemuir in League Two.

Having started the season with a 3-0 win at East Fife, the Buchan side were looking to register another victory.

But, after passing up some good opportunities, they had to settle for a share of the spoils – despite Balmoor visitors Stenny finishing the match with 10 men following Michael Anderson’s 81st-minute dismissal.

Ross said: “We are disappointed, but that shows how far we have come.

“Last season I don’t think the boys had two clean sheets in a row, so while we did not get the result we were looking for, we have got to take positives.

“We had chances to win, so it was not like we were not creating – it was just one of those days.

“The conditions were not great, but back-to-back clean sheets, as a defender, is pleasing.”

The Blue Toon’s biggest regret was not converting a 21st-minute triple chance that came from a swift breakaway following a Stenhousemuir corner.

Caleb Goldie sent Conor O’Keefe away, but, after homing in on goal, the previous weekend’s two-goal hero could not beat Darren Jamieson.

Kieran Shanks then saw his rebound blocked on the line before Jack Brown’s follow-up header went wide.

Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks beats Stenhousemuir keeper Darren Jamieson, but his shot was cleared off the line. Image: Duncan Brown.

Soon after, Robert Ward went close after linking with Shanks, before Hamish Ritchie struck the outside of the upright with a 34th-minute free-kick from 22 yards.

Stenhousemuir saved their threat for the second half, but too often their finishing let them down, meaning stand-in Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi had a relatively comfortable afternoon.

Anderson’s second yellow card, for a foul on Ward, should have seen the Blue Toon crank up the pressure in the closing stages, but there was no late home onslaught.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown, who was an unused substitute, was shown a straight red card before full-time for comments towards referee Jordan Curran.

Brown said: “I don’t want to say anything on the red card at the moment – but yeah, I am gutted.

“We are frustrated to just get the point because I thought the boys were really good in the first half and created some good chances.

“That was up the hill and against the wind, and so many times in the second half, in the past, we have been able to overpower teams.

Peterhead’s Andy McCarthy goes by Stenhousemuir’s Nat Wedderburn. Image: Duncan Brown.

“It never quite happened for us and I thought Stenny came out a bit sharper and we never quite recovered.

“With the wind behind, we started to play too many long balls, which is not how we want to play, and, in the end, we never created enough to win it in the second half.”

Despite drawing a blank, Peterhead can take solace from maintaining their place at the top of the League Two table in what is already shaping up to be a tight division.

Brown added: “It’s four points from six with no goals conceded, so we have got to take the positives.”

More from Peterhead FC

Conor O'Keefe in action for Peterhead against East Fife.
Conor O'Keefe happy to be back making an impact at Peterhead following injury lay-off
Peterhead's Conner Duthie pictured being stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in a match against East Fife.
Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury
Peterehad's Connor O'Keefe celebrates his second goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead win away from home for the first time in over a year with…
Peterhead being their League Two campaign away to East Fife: Duncan Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead have point to prove to themselves in League Two
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
Conner Duthie back on track at Peterhead after undergoing heart surgery
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-bosses upbeat despite ending Viaplay Cup campaign with 4-1 loss at Falkirk
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to end Viaplay Cup campaign on positive note
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi eager to make his mark at Peterhead
Peterhead's Jordan Armstrong challenges Spartans' Jamie Dishington in a Viaplay Cup match at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan disappointed by Viaplay Cup exit after Spartans defeat
Peterhead's Caleb Goldie in action at Balmoor Stadium against Spartans in the Viaplay Cup.
Peterhead exit Viaplay Cup with game to spare after 2-1 defeat to Spartans

Conversation