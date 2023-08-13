Peterhead yet to concede goal in League Two after 0-0 draw with 10-man Stenhousemuir

Peterhead defender Scott Ross took encouragement from another clean sheet after the Blue Toon’s goalless draw with Stenhousemuir in League Two.

Having started the season with a 3-0 win at East Fife, the Buchan side were looking to register another victory.

But, after passing up some good opportunities, they had to settle for a share of the spoils – despite Balmoor visitors Stenny finishing the match with 10 men following Michael Anderson’s 81st-minute dismissal.

Ross said: “We are disappointed, but that shows how far we have come.

“Last season I don’t think the boys had two clean sheets in a row, so while we did not get the result we were looking for, we have got to take positives.

“We had chances to win, so it was not like we were not creating – it was just one of those days.

“The conditions were not great, but back-to-back clean sheets, as a defender, is pleasing.”

The Blue Toon’s biggest regret was not converting a 21st-minute triple chance that came from a swift breakaway following a Stenhousemuir corner.

Caleb Goldie sent Conor O’Keefe away, but, after homing in on goal, the previous weekend’s two-goal hero could not beat Darren Jamieson.

Kieran Shanks then saw his rebound blocked on the line before Jack Brown’s follow-up header went wide.

Soon after, Robert Ward went close after linking with Shanks, before Hamish Ritchie struck the outside of the upright with a 34th-minute free-kick from 22 yards.

Stenhousemuir saved their threat for the second half, but too often their finishing let them down, meaning stand-in Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi had a relatively comfortable afternoon.

Anderson’s second yellow card, for a foul on Ward, should have seen the Blue Toon crank up the pressure in the closing stages, but there was no late home onslaught.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown, who was an unused substitute, was shown a straight red card before full-time for comments towards referee Jordan Curran.

Brown said: “I don’t want to say anything on the red card at the moment – but yeah, I am gutted.

“We are frustrated to just get the point because I thought the boys were really good in the first half and created some good chances.

“That was up the hill and against the wind, and so many times in the second half, in the past, we have been able to overpower teams.

“It never quite happened for us and I thought Stenny came out a bit sharper and we never quite recovered.

“With the wind behind, we started to play too many long balls, which is not how we want to play, and, in the end, we never created enough to win it in the second half.”

Despite drawing a blank, Peterhead can take solace from maintaining their place at the top of the League Two table in what is already shaping up to be a tight division.

Brown added: “It’s four points from six with no goals conceded, so we have got to take the positives.”