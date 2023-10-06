Defender Scott Ross has goals in mind after finding scoring touch at Peterhead

Peterhead defender Scott Ross is hoping to make up for lost time after hitting the goal trail with the Blue Toon.

The defender drew a blank in front of goal in the last three seasons with Cove Rangers, but his double in Saturday’s 6-0 rout of Elgin City took his tally for the campaign to three.

His last competitive goal prior to this season was in a 3-0 win for Cove against Brechin City in November 2019.

But after contributing as an attacking threat three times so far, the defender hopes his comparatively rich vein of form can continue.

He said: “It’s unheard of for me to score a goal, never mind twice in a game.

“It’s something I probably need to add more to my game to be fair.

“I’m up for every set-piece, whether it is a corner or a free kick, and it’s been disappointing not to get on the scoresheet in the last couple of seasons.

“But that’s me up to three for this season and long may it continue.”

‘It definitely seems to be clicking’

Ross’ confidence is mirrored by his club, with the Blue Toon hitting form to record four consecutive wins in League Two.

The run has been enough to take Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side top of the table and Ross hopes it is a sign of a bright future ahead for the club.

He said: “It was a great result last weekend, one that we were a wee bit surprised about, but we go into every game looking to win.

“It was more comfortable than we thought it would be, but that’s due to a very good performance from the boys.

“You only need to look at the last four results. We’ve had four wins with our last defeat being at the start of last month at Stranraer.

“We’ve only conceded one goal and that was a penalty, so confidence is building and hopefully so is our momentum.

“It’s a brand new team which Ryan and Jordon have put together and we’re slowly gelling. It definitely seems to be clicking.”

Ross believes Forfar are in a false position

The Blue Toon are a point clear of second-placed Stenhousemuir as the final round of matches in the first quarter of the campaign looms on Saturday.

Peterhead make the trip to Station Park to face seventh-placed Forfar, but Ross insists no-one at Balmoor is getting carried away at this early stage.

He said: “It’s one game at a time. We’ve put ourselves in a good position, but we’re only eight games into the season and there’s a long way to go.

“But top is where you want to be and where you want to stay throughout the season.

“We just have to keep working hard in training and performing every Saturday.

“My last game against Forfar was with Cove back in League One three years ago, so it will be a wee trip into the unknown.

“I know Seb Ross, who was at Cove when I was there, and their goalkeeper Marc McCallum, but I know Forfar will be a strong outfit.

“Their league position looks a false one with the squad they have together and it is going to be a very difficult game.

“We are going to have to go there and make sure we approach the game in the right manner to get the three points.”