Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Finish line in sight for Peterhead’s Hamish Ritchie on comeback from injury

Blue Toon midfielder getting back to his best following recent knee surgery.

By Paul Third
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal at Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal at Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie believes he is finally getting back to his best following his knee injury.

Ritchie, who suffered an ACL injury in pre-season in 2022, has scored three goals and provided one assist in 10 appearances for the Blue Toon this season.

But his recovery has been hampered by the need for a second minor procedure.

However, Ritchie, who scored his side’s winner in the 2-1 victory at Spartans at Ainslie Park last weekend, feels the finish line in his bid to get back to full fitness is finally in sight.

The former Inverurie Locos player said: “I feel I turned the corner last week. These type of injuries take time.

“I came back relatively quickly from the injury and the operation I had was a tidy-up more than anything.

“They said the recovery would be four to six weeks and Saturday was around the five-week mark for me.

“I’m feeling really good and I’m noticing a difference already. I noticed a difference straight after the surgery and hopefully I can now put this behind me once and for all and get back to it.”

Blue Toon focused on Scottish Cup scalp

The win for Peterhead keeps them level on points with Stenhousemuir at the top of the League Two table with Stenny having replaced Ritchie’s side on goal difference.

Despite seeing their good run of form ended by Stenny earlier this month Ritchie insists morale is high at Balmoor as they turn their attention from League Two to today’s Scottish Cup third round tie against Ayr United.

He said: “It was extremely important for us to bounce back at the weekend. The last time we were beaten we lost two-in-a-row.

“Spartans are a really good side so it was a good result after the disappointment of losing at Stenny who are also going well in the league.

“We’re on a good run of form and picked up a really good win at the weekend.

“Anything can happen in a one-off game and as we’ve seen anything can happen in the Scottish Cup.”

Championship tests will stand Peterhead in good stead

Hamish Ritchie in action for Peterhead in pre-season. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ritchie believes Peterhead can take confidence from their form in the league and their display against Championship leaders Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side have faced United twice this season so the Peterhead players know what to expect against another Championship-level side in the Honest Men.

Ritchie said: “It’s a tricky one as you want to continue your momentum in the league but I think when you’re doing well and in good form in your league a cup tie is the perfect opportunity to progress.

“We know how big the Scottish Cup is and we’re really looking forward to it.

“Home advantage is massive. Teams can struggle up at Balmoor sometimes due to the weather and on a big pitch.

“We’ve played Dundee United who are favourites to win the Championship a couple of times and they are the standard bearer in that division.

“But we held them to a 2-0 defeat the last time we played them. When you see United winning 3-0 or 4-0 most weeks it gives you confidence.

“Ayr lost to Caley Thistle in their last game and will be wanting to bounce back so it should be a really good game.”

