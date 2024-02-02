Caleb Goldie embracing life post-Celtic as young defender talks up time at Peterhead so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Caleb Goldie embracing life post-Celtic as young defender talks up time at Peterhead so far

The 18-year-old, who will turn 19 when the Blue Toon travel to League Two basement side Clyde on Saturday, signed for the Blue Toon on a two-year deal following his release from Celtic in the summer.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caleb Goldie in action for Peterhead.
Caleb Goldie in action for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

Caleb Goldie has taken the transition from full-time football with Celtic’s youth academy to being part-time at Peterhead in his stride.

The defender – who will turn 19 on Saturday, the same day the Blue Toon travel to League Two basement side Clyde – signed for the Buchan club on a two-year deal following his release from Celtic in the summer.

This has been Goldie’s first season playing senior football and he says it has been a steep learning curve.

“It has been a big challenge coming from playing youth football at Celtic,” explained Goldie. “I was playing against 16 or 17-year-olds then – and now it’s boys in their 30s.

“There has been a big step up physically, but I feel like it has been a good challenge for me.

“It’s been good to challenge myself and to see where I am at. I’m a full-back and some of the best players in League Two are wingers, so it has been to play against them.”

Goldie has featured 24 times for Peterhead in all competitions so far this season, including 17 appearances in League Two – with 13 of those being starts.

Adapting to new routine off the pitch after leaving Celtic

He has had to learn to adapt away from the pitch, too, having been used to training during the day, five or six times a week at academy level.

Based in Glasgow, Goldie trains with his Peterhead team-mates from the same area once a week, with the whole squad then coming together in Dundee on a different evening.

Caleb Goldie in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer.
Caleb Goldie in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown.

The teenager also utilises one-to-one sessions during the week with Peterhead coach Jamie McNee and often helps out as a coach to youngsters.

“What has been one of the hardest parts is being used to training full-time,” said Goldie. “I have been trying to maintain my fitness away from training with the team.

“We’re only training together as a whole squad once a week and I think it can be hard to keep up that fitness.

“I have one-to-one sessions Monday, Tuesday and Friday to keep it up with.

“It might sound stupid, but it is even things like the sleep pattern and routine – I’m so used to having to get up early to be in training for 9am.

“Now I am not training until 6 or 7pm, so I have to keep myself going during the day and make sure I am not going into training tired at night.

“I think I have managed to deal with it quite well.”

Fighting for promotion from League Two with Peterhead

During his time at Peterhead, who currently sit second in League Two, Goldie has enjoyed the high-stakes of fighting for promotion.

Aiming for titles is not something he is unfamiliar with, having tasted success as a youth at Celtic, but Goldie admits it is a different kind of pressure he is currently experiencing at senior level.

The Blue Toon sit second in the table on 39 points, 13 behind leaders Stenhousemuir and three ahead of third-placed Spartans, who have played two games fewer.

“Being at Celtic you are expected to win the league,” said Goldie. “Coming to Peterhead, every game we go into we’re fighting for three points and looking to get promoted.

“It’s different to Celtic because obviously at Peterhead we want to go up the levels and we’re fighting for our spot in the league above.

“The points mean so much more in the likes of League Two to what it was like at youth level. It can be difficult, but it has been a great experience.”

Peterhead celebrate Hamish Ritchie's winning goal against Stenhousemuir, which ended the League Two leaders' 12-game winning run.
Peterhead celebrate Hamish Ritchie’s winning goal against Stenhousemuir, which ended the League Two leaders’ 12-game winning run. Image: Duncan Brown.

When Goldie signed for the Blue Toon, co-manager Ryan Strachan said he hoped Peterhead could be the club who provided a springboard for the teenager to one day move on to a higher level – and a return to full-time football is something Goldie has set his sights on in the future.

“It has been amazing since I have arrived at Peterhead,” said Goldie. “It has been brilliant for me to get first-team games in.

“I think, like most footballers would do, I would like to take the step back up into full-time, especially with me just turning 19 this weekend.

“I feel like I’ve done well to earn that opportunity again, but we will see how things go.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal against Stenhousemuir. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie at the double as Peterhead end Stenhousemuir's 12-game winning run
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Injury blow for Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead's Scott Ross celebrates his equaliser against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager hails fighting spirit after Blue Toon salvage a point against East Fife
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Scott Ross: Peterhead injury crisis is worst of my career
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Absentee list mounts following Peterhead loss at Stranraer
Falkirk's Gary Oliver scores to make it 4-0 against Cove Rangers in midweek. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: SPFL deserve praise for lower leagues boost, plus Championship, League One and…
CINCH LEAGUIE 2 PETERHEAD V DUMBARTON PETERHEAD'S RORY MCALLISTER CELEBRATES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE EVENING
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister targets winning run after Dumbarton victory
CINCH LEAGUIE 2 PETERHEAD V DUMBARTON PETERHEAD'S RORY MCALLISTER CELEBRATES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE EVENING
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan hails players' resolve after Balmoor late show
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015
Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home…
Peter Pawlett during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett joins Peterhead on deal until 2025

Conversation