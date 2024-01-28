Hamish Ritchie at the double as Peterhead end Stenhousemuir’s 12-game winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Hamish Ritchie at the double as Peterhead end Stenhousemuir’s 12-game winning run

The Blue Toon defeated the League Two leaders at Balmoor thanks to a brace from the former Inverurie Locos player.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal against Stenhousemuir. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal against Stenhousemuir. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead ended Stenhousemuir’s 12-game winning run at Balmoor thanks to Hamish Ritchie’s brace, which gave them a well deserved 2-1 victory over the League Two leaders.

The Blue Toon opened the scoring after half an hour when Danny Strachan’s cross found Ritchie who headed home from eight yards.

Four minutes later, the visitors levelled when Adam Brown’s corner was nodded in by Gregor Buchanan.

After the break, Conor O’Keefe and Peter Pawlett both went close before Ritchie struck again with 25 minutes remaining when he curled an Andy McCarthy cut-back into the bottom corner to seal all three points.

Player co-manager Ryan Strachan admitted the weather played a part in proceedings.

He said: “The conditions were difficult, the Balmoor wind was strong and ever present and it kind of made both halves going into the wind a bit difficult defensively.

“I think we played the conditions OK and we are delighted to get over the line with a victory.

“I thought, in the end, we deserved the win.”

The Peterhead players celebrate after Hamish Ritchie scores his second. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Goalscorer Ritchie knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get the victory.

He said: “They’re a winning machine just now with 12 on the bounce so we knew it was going to be a hard game.

“We stuck to our game plan well and did our jobs.

“It is a great result.

“I thought we were brilliant in the second half and deserved the win.”

Defender Danny Strachan hopes the 2-1 win proves to be an important result come the end of the season.

He said: “It’s a massive win. That’s our standard, no matter how good a run they’re on, they’re going to come up here and it’s never going to be an easy game.

“I thought we deserved it, we played very well.”

‘The Rec’ for the Peterhead Ultras was officially opened on Saturday. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Strachan was pleased to be involved in the opening goal.

He added: “I should be getting more assists and goals in games so it was brilliant to get the cross for the goal.

“I could have had a goal about ten minutes earlier but it’s good to contribute.

“I don’t think you can fault anyone, I thought we looked really solid as a unit, they scored from a set piece but apart from that, for being the most dangerous team in the league, we limited them to very little.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Injury blow for Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Peterhead's Scott Ross celebrates his equaliser against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager hails fighting spirit after Blue Toon salvage a point against East Fife
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Scott Ross: Peterhead injury crisis is worst of my career
Peterhead's Scott Ross clears from Stranraer's Tom Orr. Image: Duncan Brown.
Absentee list mounts following Peterhead loss at Stranraer
Falkirk's Gary Oliver scores to make it 4-0 against Cove Rangers in midweek. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: SPFL deserve praise for lower leagues boost, plus Championship, League One and…
CINCH LEAGUIE 2 PETERHEAD V DUMBARTON PETERHEAD'S RORY MCALLISTER CELEBRATES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE EVENING
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister targets winning run after Dumbarton victory
CINCH LEAGUIE 2 PETERHEAD V DUMBARTON PETERHEAD'S RORY MCALLISTER CELEBRATES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE EVENING
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan hails players' resolve after Balmoor late show
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015
Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home…
Peter Pawlett during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett joins Peterhead on deal until 2025
Peterhead's Ryan Strachan battles Bradley Whyte of Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hope to bolster attack following Spartans defeat