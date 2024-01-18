Football coaching firm boss on how likes of Aberdeen’s Connor Barron are using one-to-one training sessions to gain edge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football coaching firm boss on how likes of Aberdeen’s Connor Barron are using one-to-one training sessions to gain edge

Connor Barron underwent a private individual session with DD Advanced Coaching before Aberdeen's winter break return to club training last week.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Connor Barron training with DD Advanced Coaching.

A coaching company boss has explained why he thinks young professional footballers are increasingly seeking out one-to-one training sessions – like Aberdeen’s Connor Barron did last week.

With the Dons having been given some down-time during the Premiership’s winter break, midfielder Barron, 21, utilised the services of DD Advanced Coaching the day before his return to club training with the rest of Barry Robson’s Reds squad.

Out of contract this summer, and having been offered a new deal, Barron has only started five of Aberdeen’s 18 league matches this term, but staked a strong claim to stay in the side during the 3-0 win at Ross County ahead of the winter shutdown.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and Ross County’s Josh Sims in action in the Dons’ 3-0 Premiership win in Dingwall. Image; SNS.

With the Reds returning to action against Clyde in the Scottish Cup on Friday night, DD Advanced Coaching owner Dean Donaldson detailed how young talents like Barron work with companies like his in order to come back with an edge and to “show their managers that they’re ready to go”.

Donaldson said: “Connor just wanted a wee blast before he went back into Aberdeen the next day, so we got him in during the break.

“You try not to overdo it with them, because they’ll have their own schedules (and training programmes).

“Before, they would just go out running, or they would just be doing their own stuff on the grass.

“But I think – and this goes for any level of football – players want to come back in and be the best.

“They want to be the sharpest and show their managers that they’re ready to go.

“So if it (individual training) does give them that wee bit, they’re keen to do it.”

Clips posted on Instagram give a flavour of the drills Barron was put through by the DD Advanced Coaching staff, with Donaldson, former Dons youngster Seb Ross – now playing part-time football with League Two Forfar Athletic – and Jack McKenzie, who plays for Highland League Turriff United, running the session.

Explaining the footballing elements they tighten up with the professional (and semi-professional) players they work with, Donaldson – a long-time Highland League player himself and currently boss of Inverurie Locos – said: “Your passing ability, getting on the half-turn, getting your first-time lay-offs, shooting, your awareness. There’s a lot of iPad stuff.

“It’s getting your neck turning again, getting your body shape right… there’s loads of things we do with them.”

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron training with DD Advanced Coaching.

‘They’re not wanting to be coached by guys who aren’t any use’

DD Advanced Coaching have worked with several pro and semi-pro players, starting with ex-Don Dean Campbell (now of Barrow) – with these players mostly utilising their services ahead of pre-season starting in the summer.

Donaldson’s coaches are all players themselves, which he thinks is vital when working with players from the SPFL, Highland League or other senior levels.

As well as Ross and McKenzie, he also has Locos’ Cove Rangers loanee Milosz Ochmanski and Turriff’s Callan Gray and Timi Fatona coaching with him.

Donaldson added: “You see the passes, especially with the pros, they are punched in and there’s no tippy-tappy stuff.

“They are really assured in their touch and their movement – they’re really confident boys, and to get to the top of the game, you need to have that mentality. They all really believe in themselves totally. For us to coach them, you’ve got to have a bit about yourself as well, as they’re not wanting to be coached by guys who aren’t any use.”

Dean Donaldson.

Former marine surveyor Donaldson developed DD Advanced Coaching into a business during Covid, starting at Hazlehead pitches before making the move to current home Banks o’ Dee Sports Centre.

Most of the company’s coaching is delivered to kids, including some who are currently in the Reds’ youth academy.

On the flip-side, several players coached by DD Advanced Coaching have then been snapped up by Aberdeen.

But Donaldson – who recently completed work on his Uefa A licence – thinks his firm’s coaching can improve any player with a “growth mindset”, from kids to adults, adding: “Football is for everyone,  and I’m still learning at 41.”

