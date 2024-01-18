Football coaching firm boss on how likes of Aberdeen’s Connor Barron are using one-to-one training sessions to gain edge

A coaching company boss has explained why he thinks young professional footballers are increasingly seeking out one-to-one training sessions – like Aberdeen’s Connor Barron did last week.

With the Dons having been given some down-time during the Premiership’s winter break, midfielder Barron, 21, utilised the services of DD Advanced Coaching the day before his return to club training with the rest of Barry Robson’s Reds squad.

Out of contract this summer, and having been offered a new deal, Barron has only started five of Aberdeen’s 18 league matches this term, but staked a strong claim to stay in the side during the 3-0 win at Ross County ahead of the winter shutdown.

With the Reds returning to action against Clyde in the Scottish Cup on Friday night, DD Advanced Coaching owner Dean Donaldson detailed how young talents like Barron work with companies like his in order to come back with an edge and to “show their managers that they’re ready to go”.

Donaldson said: “Connor just wanted a wee blast before he went back into Aberdeen the next day, so we got him in during the break.

“You try not to overdo it with them, because they’ll have their own schedules (and training programmes).

“Before, they would just go out running, or they would just be doing their own stuff on the grass.

“But I think – and this goes for any level of football – players want to come back in and be the best.

“They want to be the sharpest and show their managers that they’re ready to go.

“So if it (individual training) does give them that wee bit, they’re keen to do it.”

Clips posted on Instagram give a flavour of the drills Barron was put through by the DD Advanced Coaching staff, with Donaldson, former Dons youngster Seb Ross – now playing part-time football with League Two Forfar Athletic – and Jack McKenzie, who plays for Highland League Turriff United, running the session.

Explaining the footballing elements they tighten up with the professional (and semi-professional) players they work with, Donaldson – a long-time Highland League player himself and currently boss of Inverurie Locos – said: “Your passing ability, getting on the half-turn, getting your first-time lay-offs, shooting, your awareness. There’s a lot of iPad stuff.

“It’s getting your neck turning again, getting your body shape right… there’s loads of things we do with them.”

‘They’re not wanting to be coached by guys who aren’t any use’

DD Advanced Coaching have worked with several pro and semi-pro players, starting with ex-Don Dean Campbell (now of Barrow) – with these players mostly utilising their services ahead of pre-season starting in the summer.

Donaldson’s coaches are all players themselves, which he thinks is vital when working with players from the SPFL, Highland League or other senior levels.

As well as Ross and McKenzie, he also has Locos’ Cove Rangers loanee Milosz Ochmanski and Turriff’s Callan Gray and Timi Fatona coaching with him.

Donaldson added: “You see the passes, especially with the pros, they are punched in and there’s no tippy-tappy stuff.

“They are really assured in their touch and their movement – they’re really confident boys, and to get to the top of the game, you need to have that mentality. They all really believe in themselves totally. For us to coach them, you’ve got to have a bit about yourself as well, as they’re not wanting to be coached by guys who aren’t any use.”

Former marine surveyor Donaldson developed DD Advanced Coaching into a business during Covid, starting at Hazlehead pitches before making the move to current home Banks o’ Dee Sports Centre.

Most of the company’s coaching is delivered to kids, including some who are currently in the Reds’ youth academy.

On the flip-side, several players coached by DD Advanced Coaching have then been snapped up by Aberdeen.

But Donaldson – who recently completed work on his Uefa A licence – thinks his firm’s coaching can improve any player with a “growth mindset”, from kids to adults, adding: “Football is for everyone, and I’m still learning at 41.”