Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County boss John Hughes dedicated their 4-1 over Aberdeen to chairman Roy MacGregor and the club’s staff behind-the-scenes.

The Staggies were emphatic in their performance against the Dons, with goals from Oli Shaw (two), Charlie Lakin and Jermaine Hylton cancelling out an own-goal from Alex Iacovitti.

The three points lifts County off the bottom of the table into tenth and also gave Hughes his first home win since taking over as manager last month.

Hughes said on BBC Sportsound: “You see the commitment that people put into the club and what it means to them.

“They welcome that you’ve had. It puts a bit of pressure on you because you want it so much for these guys. That victory is for the chairman and everyone else at the club.

“Since I’ve come in they (the players) have given me everything they’ve got. The performance had everything – we scored goals, we took our chances. We had pace and energy in the team and win, lose or draw, since I’ve come in to the club, no matter who we play they’ll know they’ve been in a game.

“I’m delighted for Oli Shaw, Jermaine, getting their goals. But it was a team performance.”

FT | ROS 4-1 ABE A big 3 points for the Staggies at the Global Energy Stadium! pic.twitter.com/CBw072Re7b — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 16, 2021

Hughes was also without striker Ross Stewart against Aberdeen, who he hopes to have back against Rangers next week, while he is waiting on a response from ex-Hibernian and Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton on the offer they have put to him.

He added: “We’ve put an offer to him and he’s away to mull it over. With these guys – I’m trying to take this club forward and build something. If it’s not them, then it’s my job to go find someone else.

“Hopefully I’ll have one or two in by the start of next week.”

County have also had Austrian midfielder David Cancola on trial with Stanton.