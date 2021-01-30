Ross County signing Jordan White has point to prove after Motherwell exit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jordan White is eager to seize his chance at Ross County after a frustrating end to his time with Motherwell.

Former Caley Thistle frontman White grew frustrated at his lack of starts at Fir Park and the departure of Stephen Robinson prompted him to look elsewhere.

Fortunately an opportunity in familiar surroundings came up, with White moving back to the Highlands after leaving last summer for ‘Well.

He did not find the net during his 19 appearances for the Steelmen, but only three of those came from the starting line-up, all early in the season.

Delighted to sign for @RossCounty looking forward to the challenge ahead and making it a successful time here ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/V2ukpHk4pS — Jordan White (@jordanwhite4292) January 28, 2021

During his time with the Caley Jags in the Championship, he scored 26 in 89 games and helped them to the play-offs and the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2018-19.

He hopes he can find that sort of form again under John Hughes as he looks to get his County career under way.

White said: “I’m delighted. At the end of the day, especially as a striker, you want to be on the pitch as much as you can. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“The three starts at Motherwell came early on, so it was positive at first. I had a few things going against me – goals getting chalked off or time out injured. But that’s football. I kept working away, but the chance never came for me.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to take that on the chin and move on. But for me it’s about playing football and I wanted to be somewhere I was guaranteed to get an opportunity.

“I’d spoken to Stephen Robinson and he said ‘listen, you’re doing great’. He said I’d been unlucky and I’d get my chance. A couple of weeks after that he walked. You know what it’s like with a new manager sometimes, they bring in their own signings and if your face doesn’t fit, that’s football.”

© SNS Group

There are some familiar faces in the Ross County ranks for White to rely on, with Coll Donaldson and Carl Tremarco team-mates of his during his time with Inverness.

It strengthens the ex-Caley Thistle connection at Victoria Park, with Ross Draper, Billy Mckay, Iain Vigurs and Hughes all having worked over the Kessock Bridge.

White added: “It helps even moreso (moving back to the area) than the first time I was up, as I know quite a few people up here and I know the area. For me and my family it was an easy decision. It wasn’t a case of moving away from home again – I’d been there and know what it’s all about.

“Carl (Tremarco) text me a few times when the interest was there. He speaks highly of the club. I just want to play football and, knowing a few of the boys, for me it was a no-brainer.”

The ex-Livingston and Dunfermline striker is County’s sixth addition of the January window, following on from Jason Naismith, Mohamed Maouche, Tony Andreu, Leo Hjelde and Joe Hilton.

His arrival comes at a time when Ross Stewart may be heading for the exit, with English League One side Sunderland among several interested parties.

White said: “He’s done great for the club. I don’t know what his situation is and at the end of the day that’s nothing to do with me. What I’m here to do is to help the club and do our best to stay in this league.

“I believe that I’ll score anywhere I go when I get games. I was there (at Inverness) and obviously a few of the fans won’t be too happy about the move across the bridge, but listen, you’ve got to do what’s best for you and your career. I’m pretty confident I’ll get going.”