Ross County boss John Hughes disappointed at set-piece defending as they lose 2-0 to Dundee United

by Sean Wallace
February 6, 2021, 7:42 pm
© SNS GroupRoss County Manager John Hughes during the 2-0 loss to Dundee United.
Ross County boss John Hughes was left frustrated at set-piece defending as they lost 2-0 at home to Dundee United.

Hughes felt the Staggies were still in the game at 1-0 following an opener from Scotland international Lawrence Shankland.

However he reckons poor defending at a corner to allow Ryan Edwards to net a second saw Ross County shoot themselves in the foot.

He said: “The first half was probably 50/50 and we kept  ourselves in the game.

“Second half we started really well but that bit of quality in the final third was missing a little bit.

“Then we shoot ourselves in the foot from our corner.”

Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards scores to make it 2-0 against Ross County.

Dundee United ended an eight-game winless Premiership run to open up an eight point cushion over Ross County who are 11th in the table.

 

