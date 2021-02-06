Ross County boss John Hughes disappointed at set-piece defending as they lose 2-0 to Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County boss John Hughes was left frustrated at set-piece defending as they lost 2-0 at home to Dundee United.

Hughes felt the Staggies were still in the game at 1-0 following an opener from Scotland international Lawrence Shankland.

However he reckons poor defending at a corner to allow Ryan Edwards to net a second saw Ross County shoot themselves in the foot.

He said: “The first half was probably 50/50 and we kept ourselves in the game.

“Second half we started really well but that bit of quality in the final third was missing a little bit.

“Then we shoot ourselves in the foot from our corner.”

© SNS Group

Dundee United ended an eight-game winless Premiership run to open up an eight point cushion over Ross County who are 11th in the table.