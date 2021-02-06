Ross County boss John Hughes disappointed at set-piece defending as they lose 2-0 to Dundee United

Ross County boss John Hughes was left frustrated at set-piece defending as they lost 2-0 at home to Dundee United.
Hughes felt the Staggies were still in the game at 1-0 following an opener from Scotland international Lawrence Shankland.
However he reckons poor defending at a corner to allow Ryan Edwards to net a second saw Ross County shoot themselves in the foot.
He said: “The first half was probably 50/50 and we kept ourselves in the game.
“Second half we started really well but that bit of quality in the final third was missing a little bit.
“Then we shoot ourselves in the foot from our corner.”
Dundee United ended an eight-game winless Premiership run to open up an eight point cushion over Ross County who are 11th in the table.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe