Ross County suffer 2-0 defeat to Dundee United

Ross County remain second bottom in the Premiership after being defeated 2-0 by Dundee United at Victoria Park.

Second half goals from Lawrence Shankland and Ryan Edwards were decisive for United, who ended a run of eight matches without a win.

County made three changes from the side which defeated Hamilton Accies. Goalscorers Jordan White and Billy Mckay were drafted into the side, along with Carl Tremarco, with Iain Vigurs, Alex Iacovitti and Oli Shaw making way.

United posted early threat, with Marc McNulty seeing a low drive comfortably saved by Ross Laidlaw, while at the other end Jermaine Hylton saw an effort from distance beaten away by Benjamin Siegrist.

The Staggies survived a scare on eight minutes when Leo Hjelde miscued a clearance which allowed Lawrence Shankland through on goal, however Laidlaw did enough to put the Scotland striker off without touching the ball or player as he went to ground.

Shankland was provided with another opportunity on 19 minutes after the ball was flicked through to him, with Laidlaw again diving at the forward’s feet but this time clutching the ball.

County’s best chance of the first half came on 33 minutes when Tony Andreu weaved his way into a shooting position from the right, before curling a low effort wide of Siegrist’s right-hand post.

United nearly had another glimpse before half-time, with Stephen Kelly making an excellent last-ditch clearance to thwart Adrian Sporle who was through on goal.

© SNS Group

County looked to make a strong start to the second half, with Mckay seeing two low efforts held by Siegrist after being played through on goal.

The Staggies had another chance on 58 minutes when Hylton fed the ball to White, but his shot on the turn drifted just wide.

United broke to net the opener following a County corner on 63 minutes, with Jeando Fuchs playing in Liam Smith, whose angled ball found Shankland to coolly slot past Laidlaw.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 76 minutes, with Peter Pawlett’s corner met by the head of Edwards who bulleted an effort into the far corner.