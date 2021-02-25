John Hughes says Neil Lennon’s unsuccessful strive for Celtic consistency mirrors his own challenge at Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes says Neil Lennon’s ultimately unsuccessful strive for consistency with Celtic is no different to his own at Victoria Park.

The Hoops yesterday announced Lennon’s resignation from Parkhead, following a bitterly disappointing defence of the Premiership title.

County’s 1-0 victory over Celtic on Sunday left Celtic 18 points adrift of leaders Rangers, in a year in which the Hoops were pushing for a record-breaking 10th successive league triumph.

Hughes insists his objectives are similar, albeit in trying to meet a drastically different challenge of keeping the Staggies in the top flight.

Hughes said: “I read Neil’s statement, it wasn’t for the lack of trying and he was giving it everything he had to try and get that run going. It just never happened and that is part and parcel of football.

“It is a rollercoaster being a manager. I am sitting here with a good win on the board, but I am too experienced to get carried away because I can’t get consistency of performance from my team.

“One minute we are up and the next we are down there.

“I am trying to get a consistency and we are all in the same boat.

“Neil was working with Celtic and far better players. Look at the other side of the city at Rangers when Celtic were winning nine-in-a-row and Rangers were up and down.

“I really feel for Neil and I think he’ll be a big miss for Scottish football. He’s got that presence and character plus he’s an honest guy.

© PA

“He has had some wonderful success, but that’s the game we’re in. We know what we’re going into.

“It is part and parcel of football and I just wish Neil all the best. I don’t think it will be too long before he is back in football. He is so astute and an articulate man.”

Hughes feels the absence of supporters at games this season due to Covid-19 has had a more profound effect on Celtic than most other sides.

He added: “It’s really difficult. My first game for Ross County was at Parkhead.

“I was new coming back. Celtic beat us 2-0, but, after 20 minutes, I said to Neil it wasn’t football.

“Neil realising what I meant said when he remembered it was my first game back, but especially a club like Celtic who are famous for their supporters there.

“Some clubs have thrived on it and others have been affected and I think Celtic have been really affected.

“As the great man Jock Stein said, football is nothing without its supporters. I think those words are true especially when it comes to Celtic and that great fan base at Parkhead.”

© PA

Hughes feels the atmosphere around his own club has also been drastically affected by the pandemic, having hindered the day-to-day interaction among the players.

He added: “We can talk about Celtic, but it is right across football. Some teams have benefited from it, but you just need to get on with it. It is not the same and there is just something lacking.

“That has crept into a lot of clubs, teams and players individually, that lacklustre feel. Some clubs have handled it better than others because others have suffered because of it.

“I think it has played a massive part up here at Ross County.

“Our facilities are second to none, but a big thing is that the boys are used to coming in to get their breakfast and lunch and that was good for camaraderie and team spirit.

“Even going for cups of coffee or a game of golf with your teammates you are struggling to do and I think it has had a massive impact on football as a whole.”