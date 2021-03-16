Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes believes there is an increased belief within his squad as they prepare for the Premiership run-in.

With six games left this season the Staggies are 10th in the table.

But with only a three-point advantage over Hamilton in 11th and a four-point buffer to bottom side Kilmarnock there is still work to do for the Dingwall club to ensure they are playing top-flight football next season.

Ross County face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday before tackling the remaining five post-split fixtures.

Hughes, who was appointed in December, when the Staggies had fallen to the foot of the Premiership table, reckons his players have the required belief to get results at this critical stage of the campaign.

He said: “There’s more belief in them and more togetherness in them.

“We’ve got a good physical presence there. Listen I want better football, but I can understand it, when the guys get on it like wee Charlie Lakin and (Blair) Spittal they give me everything.

“I’ve never raised my voice since I come to the club. I’m into them, I’m demanding of them.

“Even after the match (on Saturday, 2-1 loss to Hibs) I feel for them because they give me everything that they’ve got and to lose in that manner is a hard one to swallow.”

The loss to third-placed Hibs at Victoria Park on Saturday was hard to take for Ross County.

Billy Mckay had put them ahead early in the second half, but the visitors were level almost instantly with Martin Boyle netting from the penalty spot following a controversial award by referee John Beaton.

The Staggies also felt Boyle should have received a second yellow card from Beaton for a dive shortly before Kevin Nisbet’s winning goal.

Looking forward, however, Hughes’ focus is on County tightening up defensively.

The Highlanders have kept only two clean sheets in his 14 matches in charge.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle manager added: “It’s a bitter pill to swallow when you see your boys giving it everything.

“In terms of us going forward I’ve seen us come on leaps and bounds and I’ve got a real trust in them the way they are working on the training pitch.

“The togetherness, the subs are coming on and giving it everything they’ve got, there’s competition for places.

“We just need to keep a clean sheet – no matter how we do it – we need to keep a clean sheet and that’s what we’ll be working towards.”