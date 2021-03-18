John Hughes praises consistency of Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes has credited goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw with being his most consistent performer since he joined the Staggies in December.

Laidlaw was unfortunate to be on the losing side in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Hibernian, making a number of key saves against his former club.

Although County have only kept two clean sheets in Hughes’ 14 games in charge since replacing Stuart Kettlewell before the turn of the year, the Staggies boss feels that has not been reflective of Laidlaw’s best efforts.

With County approaching their final six games of the campaign, Hughes feels Laidlaw will be key to the Dingwall side’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premiership.

Hughes said: “He was outstanding against Hibs. Usually when guys play against their old club they have something to prove – and he certainly did that.

“Especially when we went kamikaze, he had some great saves, one he tipped down to his right, another with his feet.

“He has probably been our most consistent player since I have come to the club.

“And that’s all credit to big Ross.

“He’s a player I like for a number of reasons. He keeps his head down, doesn’t say too much, he is very humble, and he trains very well.

“He looks after the other young goalkeepers, there is a good rapport amongst them.

“And I think that’s showing up on the pitch.

“He made one mistake against Motherwell, but you put up with that for what else he brings. He’s been different class since I came to the club.”

Laidlaw has predominantly been County’s first choice since arriving at Victoria Park in 2019, having made 55 appearances.

After facing competition from on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter in his debut season, Laidlaw had another battle for the gloves in the opening half of this season from Celtic loanee Ross Doohan.

Following Doohan’s return to Parkhead in January, Hughes drafted in Joe Hilton on loan from Blackburn Rovers, with the 21-year-old yet to make an appearance.

Hughes feels the competition from the loan market has brought the best out of Laidlaw, with youngsters Ross Munro and Logan Ross also among the Staggies’ goalkeeping options.

Hughes added: “Competition for places is very important, if you don’t have that you sit back and rest on your laurels.

“With big Joe Hilton coming in, the two of them really work with each other.

“There are four goalkeepers as well as the goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson and you know what they’re like, they’re all in their own wee clique.

“They work very hard, and I have always said that about goalkeepers, they love to get down and dirty and covered in mud, rolling about.

“And what I like about these guys is when they make a save in training they celebrate, they love to make these saves and that tells me they care, even in training.

“I think that stuff is coming over now all over the pitch.

“Ross is playing with great confidence, long may it continue.”

County make the trip to seventh-placed St Johnstone on Saturday, with the Perth side needing all three points in order to keep alive their top-six hopes.

With the Staggies looking to build on their three-point gap over 11th-placed Hamilton Accies, Hughes hopes his side can return to winning ways against the Betfred Cup winners.

He added: “It’s going to be very difficult. St Johnstone have got a great identity, they know their style. They have been successful with winning the cup. I have got a lot of time for what has gone on at St Johnstone.

“They are still going for the top-six and we are fighting to stay in the league. It’s either a pressure or a challenge, and I’m hoping my players see it as a challenge.

“Hopefully we will go there and pick up the three points.”