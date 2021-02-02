Ross County loanee Joe Hilton eager to kick on after Blackburn switch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joe Hilton is eager to take the next step in his career after completing his loan switch to Ross County from Blackburn Rovers.

Young stopper Hilton has had limited first-team experience so far in his career, making his senior debut on an emergency loan to Fleetwood Town earlier this month.

The 21-year-old, who has spent time in the academies of Manchester City and Everton, comes in as competition for Staggies number one Ross Laidlaw, following Ross Doohan’s return to parent club Celtic.

Hilton said: “It’s a big club in the Scottish Premiership. It’s a great opportunity for me to see what I can do. I back my ability and I feel this is the right club to push on in my career.

Delighted to have signed a new deal @Rovers and to have joined @RossCounty on loan for the rest of the season, great opportunity and can’t wait to get started https://t.co/hpw7rK0TvY — Joe Hilton (@joehilton0101) January 27, 2021

“I went on an emergency loan to Fleetwood at the start of January, which was out of the blue and it was a great experience. Prior to that I’d been injured for most of the season and that was tough.

“But making my senior debut in League One with Fleetwood was great. I’ve come up here to try push on from that.

“Coming up through the academies it’s all the same type of football – you don’t get the taste of proper football. People playing for wins and points. It’s completely different.

“It’s a lot more realistic and it’ll prepare you better for your senior career.”

Hilton signed a new deal with English Championship side Rovers – managed by former Celtic boss Tony Mowbray – ahead of moving north to Dingwall.

He faces a stiff test in deposing current starter Laidlaw, who has played in all but five of Ross County’s 26 Premiership fixtures so far.

Hilton added: “Signing that new deal gives that bit of security over the next couple of years and Ross County is a great level for me to prove myself.

“Obviously there’s only one player who can play and you’ve got to do your best in training and push each other on. At the end of the day, whoever is best will play.

“The manager wants me to come in and compete. If I get the chance, I’ve got to be ready and take it. That’s the role of a keeper anyway – you’ve got to come in, see who you’re up against and push each other on.”

Hilton will get his first taste of Premiership match action tomorrow night when County travel to Hamilton Accies for a crucial game in the relegation battle.