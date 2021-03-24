Highland derby between Ross County and Caley Thistle moved to Friday night slot in Scottish Cup television listings

Ross County and Caley Thistle have been given a Friday night billing for their Highland derby encounter in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
The Staggies will host rivals Inverness on Friday, April 2 with a 7.35pm kick-off, with the game being shown live on BBC Scotland.
📺 Live on @PremierSportsTV:@CelticFC v @FalkirkFC – Saturday 3 April, 7.30pm@RangersFC v @CoveRangersFC – Sunday 4 April, 6.30pm#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/SLGq76vV67
— Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) March 24, 2021
Caley Jags defeated Buckie Thistle 3-2 in a thrilling tie at Victoria Park on Tuesday, which sets up a first encounter with their rivals since April 2019 in the third round of the competition.
The draw will see Staggies manager John Hughes come up against the Championship side for the first time since leading Caley Jags to glory in the competition in 2015, courtesy of a final victory over Falkirk.
Aberdeen’s trip to Dumbarton will also be televised, with the Dons handed a 12.15pm kick-off on Saturday, April 3.
The following day, Cove Rangers’ match against Rangers at Ibrox will kick off at 6.30pm, with the match being shown on Premier Sports.
Celtic’s game against Falkirk and Queen of the South’s home game against Hibernian will also be screened.
Full schedule for Scottish Cup third round:
Televised Scottish Cup Third Round Matches
Friday 2 April 2021
Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (7.35pm, live on BBC Scotland)
Saturday 3 April 2021
Dumbarton v Aberdeen (12.15pm, live on BBC One Scotland)
Celtic v Falkirk (7.30pm, live on Premier Sports)
Sunday 4 April 2021
Rangers v Cove Rangers (6.30pm, live on Premier Sports)
Monday 5 April 2021
Queen of the South v Hibernian (7.35pm, live on BBC Scotland)
Remaining third round matches
Saturday 3 April 2021 (3pm)
Ayr United v Clyde
Brora Rangers v Stranraer
Dundee United v Partick Thistle
Dundee v St Johnstone
East Fife v Greenock Morton
Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City
Formartine United v Motherwell
Fraserburgh v Montrose
Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
Livingston v Raith Rovers
Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe