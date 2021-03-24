Highland derby between Ross County and Caley Thistle moved to Friday night slot in Scottish Cup television listings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County and Caley Thistle have been given a Friday night billing for their Highland derby encounter in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Staggies will host rivals Inverness on Friday, April 2 with a 7.35pm kick-off, with the game being shown live on BBC Scotland.

Caley Jags defeated Buckie Thistle 3-2 in a thrilling tie at Victoria Park on Tuesday, which sets up a first encounter with their rivals since April 2019 in the third round of the competition.

The draw will see Staggies manager John Hughes come up against the Championship side for the first time since leading Caley Jags to glory in the competition in 2015, courtesy of a final victory over Falkirk.

Aberdeen’s trip to Dumbarton will also be televised, with the Dons handed a 12.15pm kick-off on Saturday, April 3.

The following day, Cove Rangers’ match against Rangers at Ibrox will kick off at 6.30pm, with the match being shown on Premier Sports.

Celtic’s game against Falkirk and Queen of the South’s home game against Hibernian will also be screened.

Full schedule for Scottish Cup third round:

Televised Scottish Cup Third Round Matches

Friday 2 April 2021

Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (7.35pm, live on BBC Scotland)

Saturday 3 April 2021

Dumbarton v Aberdeen (12.15pm, live on BBC One Scotland)

Celtic v Falkirk (7.30pm, live on Premier Sports)

Sunday 4 April 2021

Rangers v Cove Rangers (6.30pm, live on Premier Sports)

Monday 5 April 2021

Queen of the South v Hibernian (7.35pm, live on BBC Scotland)

Remaining third round matches

Saturday 3 April 2021 (3pm)

Ayr United v Clyde

Brora Rangers v Stranraer

Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Dundee v St Johnstone

East Fife v Greenock Morton

Forfar Athletic v Edinburgh City

Formartine United v Motherwell

Fraserburgh v Montrose

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Stenhousemuir v Kilmarnock