Derek Adams left Wembley victorious as the former Ross County manager guided Morecambe into League One for the first time.

An extra-time penalty from Carlos Mendes Gomes ensured the Shrimpers would see off Newport County and hand Adams the fourth promotion of his career.

A childhood Aberdeen fan, Adams was frequently at Pittodrie as a child due to his father George’s role as a youth coach under Alex Ferguson.

During his post-match media duties, Adams referenced being present for the Dons’ greatest night as evidence of what can be achieved with belief.

He told BBC Sport Lancashire: “I believe, every day, in working hard and getting the best out of your own abilities. If you don’t have that belief then you shouldn’t be in football.

“I was a seven-year-old and I went to watch Aberdeen beat Bayern Munich. I went to Gothenburg as a seven-year-old and watched Real Madrid get beat 2-1 by Aberdeen.

“Things happen (like that) and this is a fantastic story.”

Adams took charge at the Mazuma Stadium in November 2019 and has got them out of the fourth tier for the first time since they joined the English Football League in 2007.

He cut his managerial teeth in Dingwall over two spells. Adams won the Challenge Cup and the Scottish Second Division during his first stint, as well as guiding County to the Scottish Cup final in 2010.

After six months as Hibernian assistant manager, he returned to Dingwall and led them to the First Division title, which included a 34-game unbeaten run. County finished in the top six in their first top-flight season.

The Staggies sacked him in August 2014 but Adams resurfaced at Plymouth Argyle, where he missed out in the play-off final in his first season. However, in the 2016-17 campaign, Argyle finished second in League Two and earned promotion.

For the 45-year-old, this latest success is truly one to saviour.

He added: “I’m absolutely delighted. To come to Wembley and win – it’s probably the best way to get promotion.

“Everyone would like to get automatic but to come to the national stadium, do it in the manner we’ve done, is a fantastic achievement for Morecambe Football Club.

“I haven’t taken it all in before. I always said this time I will take it in, I will enjoy the promotion. It’s a difficult task but these players have done it and they’ve enjoyed it.

“To be the best you have got to work as hard as you can. In any occupation you’ve got to do the hours. If you do that you’ll improve and we’ve shown that throughout the season.”