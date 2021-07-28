Ross County name defender Keith Watson as new club captain

Ross County have named defender Keith Watson as club captain ahead of the start of the new season.

Watson had captained County in pre-season during the Premier Sports Cup and has been handed the armband on a permanent basis by manager Malky Mackay.

The 31-year-old started his career at Dundee United, making more than 100 appearances for the club until his departure in 2015.

He spent a year at St Mirren and a further two at St Johnstone, before joining County in 2018 upon their relegation to the Championship.

Ross County FC are delighted to announce that Keith Watson will be our new Club Captain for season 2021/22. Keith has made over 80 appearances for the Staggies and signed a new contract with us this summer.

Watson was part of the Championship and Challenge Cup-winning side in 2019 and has helped stabilise the club in the top flight, making 84 appearances in the process.

The previous incumbent was Iain Vigurs, who was released in the summer and has subsequently joined Cove Rangers.

County start their Premiership campaign away to Hibernian on Saturday.