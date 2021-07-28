Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County name defender Keith Watson as new club captain

By Jamie Durent
July 28, 2021, 3:41 pm
Ross County defender Keith Watson.
Ross County defender Keith Watson.

Ross County have named defender Keith Watson as club captain ahead of the start of the new season.

Watson had captained County in pre-season during the Premier Sports Cup and has been handed the armband on a permanent basis by manager Malky Mackay.

The 31-year-old started his career at Dundee United, making more than 100 appearances for the club until his departure in 2015.

He spent a year at St Mirren and a further two at St Johnstone, before joining County in 2018 upon their relegation to the Championship.

Watson was part of the Championship and Challenge Cup-winning side in 2019 and has helped stabilise the club in the top flight, making 84 appearances in the process.

The previous incumbent was Iain Vigurs, who was released in the summer and has subsequently joined Cove Rangers.

County start their Premiership campaign away to Hibernian on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal