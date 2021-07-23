Ross County complete signing of Austrian midfielder David Cancola

Ross County have signed Austrian midfielder David Cancola.

The 24-year-old has joined the Staggies on a free transfer from Slovan Liberec.

Cancola had signed a pre-contract with County following a successful trial in January.

The defensive midfielder was a youth player at Austria Wien. He moved to TSV Hartberg in 2018 before joining Slovan Liberec in July 2020.

He becomes Ross County’s fifth signing of the summer following the arrival of Ross Callachan, Dominic Samuel, Jake Vokins and Alexander Robertson.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay said: “David is a player we have been tracking for some time, both before and after his trial period here last January.

“He has played extensively in the Austrian and Czech leagues, and also in the Europa League.

“The club has worked really hard to bring David to Dingwall, as currently signing European players is an extensive process.

“We are delighted to sign David, as he brings a wealth of experience to the playing squad, and we look forward to getting him started at Ross County.”

The Staggies take on Montrose at Victoria Park this weekend ahead of hosting St Johnstone in their Scottish Premiership opener next Saturday.