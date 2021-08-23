Ross County fan view: Reasons for optimism but defensive deficiencies must be tackled

Malky Mackay’s Staggies headed into a game versus the champions with very little expectation to their name.

As a result, County gave a more improved account of themselves, despite conceding four goals.

After being seemingly set on a back five formation, Mackay altered the system to a more traditional back four, with Regan Charles-Cook playing further forward.

The formation change didn’t have a massive bearing on the way County played, as Charles-Cook and Spittal were forced to act as second nature full backs due the extremely high positioning of the Rangers full backs.

After conceding two quick-fire goals, Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke swept home from a rebounded shot to fire the home side back into the match.

On his full debut, Clarke looked one of County’s best players. He defended fairly well and looked confident in his passing abilities, always looking for the forward option.

As a result of his performance he was awarded the man of the match, and is looking very likely to be one of the key players in Mackay’s project.

The defensive side of County’s game, still, needs much improvement. It has been the regular downfall of County’s performances in the past two seasons, and it needs to be eradicated or there could be another tough basement battle incoming.

In particular, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield were gifted their goals by what seemed an uncertain Staggies defence.

Ross Laidlaw seemed to be caught in slow motion when he dived down to his right, attempting to keep Morelos’ low shot, with little force, out.

He failed to stretch to it and it rolled past him. A distant gap paired with some loose marking meant Arfield was able to tap home after an unbarricaded entry into the six yard box.

If more business is to be done by Mackay in the transfer window, a left back is crucial.

With Jake Vokins out, Charles-Cook has filled the void, but today Ben Paton took up the role. He did fairly well, but a solid left back would give the back line a massive boost, and a lot more balance.

There are mostly positives to take from the showing, but once again the defensive frailty of County was the downfall. But on the other hand, the Staggies scored their first two league goals against the team with an impeccable defensive record, giving Staggies fans reason to be feeling positive.