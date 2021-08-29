Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Malky Mackay encouraged by Ross County’s Premiership start following 1-1 draw against Aberdeen

By Andy Skinner
August 29, 2021, 6:34 pm
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels the Staggies have shown enough encouraging signs in their opening league fixtures to suggest they can compete strongly in this season’s Premiership.

The Staggies claimed a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, and were only denied all three points by a late Christian Ramirez goal which cancelled out Regan Charles-Cook’s first half strike.

Christian Ramirez and Funso Ojo in action for Aberdeen against Ross County

The result adds a second point to the Staggies’ haul from a difficult run of opening fixtures, which will see them having faced last season’s top-five by the time they play their next match away to Celtic on September 11.

Mackay is confident the Staggies can prove those who have tipped them for the drop wrong, and he said: “We have quite clearly been tipped as the team to be relegated this year and that’s okay. But if I look at the first four games, the way we played against St Johnstone, the second half against Hibs, still being in the game against Rangers with four minutes to go, then the way we played against Aberdeen, if we keep going like that then we will be okay.

“Do I use being tipped as a source of motivation? You look at it and say that’s what people think and that’s okay.

Regan Charles-Cook netted his first league goal for Ross County against Aberdeen.

“It’s natural, I don’t have a problem with it. But what we need to do is make sure we are more than the sum of our parts and that we go into every match making sure teams are in a game. We did that against Aberdeen. We need to do that week in week out.”

Despite being denied a maiden league victory since taking charge of the Staggies in the summer, Mackay remained upbeat following his side’s display against the Dons.

Mackay said: “I’m really proud of them. It was like the walking wounded at the end.

“I’m proud in one sense and disappointed in another because of the chances we created.

“I’ve got great respect for Aberdeen. It’s always going to be a tough game.

“They are a terrific club with a good fanbase and it’s always a good atmosphere. They have a huge squad with real investment in it in the last couple of weeks.

“I would normally be delighted with a point but we are disappointed because of the chances we created and the way we played and the issues we caused Aberdeen.

“I was also really happy with how we went on the front foot again after Aberdeen scored their goal and we created a couple more half chances. I’m proud that we played the way we did against a good Aberdeen team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal