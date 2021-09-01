Malky Mackay relishing chance to integrate new-look Ross County squad over international break

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is looking forward to his much-changed squad settling down after he reshuffled his striking options on transfer deadline day.

The Staggies yesterday drafted in forward Alex Samuel on a two-year deal from Wycombe Wanderers, bringing their total number of summer captures to 12.

Samuel’s arrival resulted in fellow attacker Oli Shaw being allowed to leave to join Championship side Kilmarnock.

Shaw’s departure means the Staggies have lost a total of 15 senior players over the summer, including those who were on loan at Victoria Park last term.

With the Staggies out of action until they face Celtic on September 11, Mackay hopes the international break can allow his new-look squad to integrate as the Staggies look to build on a return of two points from their opening four matches.

Mackay said: “It’s not easy, it’s a huge turnover of players.

“Clubs were not going to allow players out until the end of the window, so we are playing catch up slightly as far as that’s concerned.

“There’s a little break now, and it allows players to get to know each other a little bit better.

“To be fair to them they have all embraced it, and they have actually pulled together very well.

“There have been guys making debuts every week.

“On Sunday, Ben Paton played his second game for the club at left back, while Jack Baldwin came in and played his first game.

“It will be nice to get the window closed, and get a group together that will see us through to January.”

Welsh forward Samuel has been drafted in following a three-year stint at Wycombe in which he netted 11 goals in 90 appearances, spending last season in the English Championship after playing an important role in the Chairboys’ promotion the previous campaign.

⚠️NEW SIGNING⚠️ Alex Samuel has today joined Ross County from League One side Wycombe Wanderers. The striker joins us on a 2-year-deal. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 31, 2021

The 25-year-old began his career with Swansea and has had spells with Newport County, Stevenage along with a loan spell in Scotland with Morton.

Mackay is pleased to add another attacking option, adding: “I’m delighted to have secured the signing of Alex Samuel. At 25 years, he is a great age experience wise, he has been part of a successful promotion winning team, and played at a really good level in the English game.

“Alex has already had a taste of Scottish football earlier in his career, and this is a new challenge for him. He is eager to succeed and will add to the competition for places at the top end of our team.”

Shaw departs after netting nine goals in 41 appearances since his move from Hibernian in January 2020, with the former Scotland under-21 international ending last term as the Staggies’ leading scorer.

The Staggies’ teenage midfielder Ryan MacLeman has also joined Clachnacuddin on a loan deal initially until January.

Caley Thistle’s only deadline day movement saw young defender Harry Nicolson recalled from a loan spell at Elgin City, where he made just four appearances.