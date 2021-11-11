Jake Vokins well drilled on Ross County style ahead of return to fold

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jake Vokins hopes to reap the rewards of his extensive homework on Ross County’s style of play when he returns to the Staggies’ fold.

On-loan Southampton left back Vokins has yet to feature during County’s league campaign, after suffering a metatarsal fracture on the eve of the opening match against St Johnstone.

Vokins had previously played just two matches in County’s curtailed Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

After suffering the injury Vokins initially returned to his parent club to begin his rehabilitation but has returned to Dingwall to step up his recovery in recent weeks.

Having watched all of County’s matches, Vokins is eager to make his mark on Malky Mackay’s side.

He said: “I got the link and I’ve been watching every game, seeing how the boys are doing and adapting to how Ross County play.

“It’s different watching the games in the stands when I came back, from when I was watching it on TV.

“You can see more of the picture, how players communicate and move. Coming up here I can learn that better because I can see the whole pitch, how the manager speaks and the players on the pitch.

“I want to come here and help the football club progress, and help myself progress as well.

“I want to play as many games as possible for the club.”

Vokins made most of Saints’ facilities

Despite being denied the opportunity to integrate with his Staggies teammates for several weeks, Vokins says the return to Saints’ Staplewood Campus training facility was necessary on his road to recovery.

The 21-year-old is now aiming to make up for lost time, adding: “I played against Brora Rangers and I played against Montrose at home, so that was good.

“Obviously the fans were back a little bit there too, so playing a couple of games was nice. But I was really looking forward to the start of the league campaign.

“It’s always tough getting injured, but especially right before the start of the league season. I was raring to go.

“I definitely missed being around the boys, but in terms of my recovery and rehab the facilities down in Southampton were a bit better. There were pools and machines I could use.

“We thought that would aid my recovery to come back here fitter and stronger.

“Everything happens for a reason, and it was disappointing, but I’m back now and I’m raring to go.”

Vokins was back among the matchday squad for Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, but did not feature from the bench.

The Oxford-born player insists he will be ready come the Staggies’ next match at home to Hibernian on November 24.

He added: “That was my first time back in the squad, so I’ve been working hard in training and trying to catch the manager’s eye.

“Being part of the squad and being around him was good, I enjoyed it.

“It will give me a couple more weeks of training, so I can work on fitness before getting ready to go again.

“I’m very close. Even when I was back at Southampton I was doing fitness work, and since coming back up here I’ve been running and running to get myself going. I would say I’m at 100%.”