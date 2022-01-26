Blair Spittal feels Ross County are now gaining points which they would have missed out on in the past

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blair Spittal believes Ross County are starting to pick up results they may have dropped in previous campaigns.

The Staggies make the trip to Dundee United tonight occupying 10th place in the Premiership. The Dingwall men are five points above the relegation zone, with seventh-placed United among a number of sides within reach.

Although County go into the match fresh from a Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston, they are on a strong run of league form which has seen them lose just three of their last 11 matches.

Following a major rebuild under manager Malky Mackay last summer, the Staggies initially struggled and did not win any of their opening 10 games.

Midfielder Spittal believes County have now shown themselves capable of turning tight matches in their favour.

He said: “I think everyone saw it as a chance for a fresh start under the new manager.

“He has Don Cowie with him as well, and he has seen what’s happened at the club over the last few years.

“A lot of players left and a lot of players came in, so it was always going to take time, but I think everyone has gelled together as quickly as we possibly could.

“It was always going to be hard, but we’re starting to see the results that our performances deserve.

“Even in the likes of the game last week against Motherwell, we went down to 10 men. We would probably have struggled to deal with that adversity last year.

“We would probably have – not crumbled – but conceded a second goal that would have killed us.

“As a group, we dug deep together and got the result, which you’ve got to do sometimes.

“You can’t always play well, it was a different type of win, but it’s those important wins that are going to help us by the end of the season.”

Staggies keen to look up the way in Premiership

County’s recent form has hauled them off the foot of the table, with the Staggies having been four points adrift at the bottom in October.

Going into tonight’s clash with Dundee United, Spittal is eager to start looking up the way in an attempt to make up ground on the sides above them.

He added: “The manager is keen to stress that we need to try and get away from the bottom of the table.

“It’s going to be hard – it’s very tight with every team in that pack. A mini-run of a couple of games can swing it easily.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re the team that does that and get ourselves as high up the table as possible.

“They’re not in the best run of form that they’ve been on this season, but we’re going into it confident.”

Spittal will come up against his former club, having previously spent three years with the Tangerines.

The Staggies suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against Tam Courts’ men on their last visit to Tannadice in October, however, Spittal feels his side is capable of going one better.

He added: “I’m obviously looking forward to going back.

“I know people at the club that I knew from my time there. Not a lot are still there, but a few people.

“When you get down to it and the whistle goes, you’re just concentrating on getting the right result for Ross County.

“The last time we went down there we created plenty of chances. We played really well that day, but the result never came with the performance.

“It’s important that we do that on Wednesday night and come away with the win. That’s the most important thing.”