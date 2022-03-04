Alex Iacovitti says results back up belief within Ross County squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Iacovitti feels Ross County’s shift up the Premiership table has backed up his belief in the Staggies squad.

County moved to eighth in the Premiership, following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park.

The result, which saw the Staggies record back-to-back victories for the first time this term, leaves Malky Mackay’s men just two points adrift of the top six.

It is an impressive turnaround, after the Dingwall men started the campaign without a win from their opening 10 matches.

Defender Iacovitti insists he never doubted County’s fortunes would turn.

He said: “It’s good to be so far clear of the bottom after the way we started the season but we have to stay humble and take it one game at a time.

“We don’t look at the league table too much, it’s just the next game.

“There’s still work to be done. We won’t get carried away.

“Earlier in the season we weren’t in a good place but I always felt we had the experience to get out of it. We’re getting out of it slowly but we can’t get carried away.

“I was always certain we’d get out of it. The boys in the dressing-room are a tough bunch and although we had to dig in at times, we came through. I knew we had the quality in the squad but it takes time to gel.

“We’ve had a load of new players come together and it takes time to get to know one another.

“We’re starting to come together now and I think people are starting to see that. It’s coming together nicely.

“We just want to keep building.”

County have just four games left before the split, starting with Saturday’s home match against St Mirren.

Although he says confidence is high among County’s squad, Iacovitti insists they are keeping their feet on the ground.

He added: “We’ve got a bit of confidence after getting a few results on the bounce. It’s us that have to keep kicking on.

“We feel as though we can make the top six, we don’t doubt ourselves. But we have to just focus on the next game, which is St Mirren on Saturday.

“The games are coming thick and fast but our home form’s been good and we’ll be aiming to replicate Wednesday night’s performance.

“There are a load of teams who want the same outcome – it’s tight in our area of the league, but I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

The single-goal triumph over the Steelmen saw County record their first clean sheet since a goalless draw with St Mirren on December 1.

Iacovitti took particular pride in ending that run, adding: “The clean sheet has been a long time coming. We work on it in training so I’m glad we got it and got the back-to-back wins.

“The way Motherwell play, you have to win your battle and your fight to play here. We managed to hold on so it was good.”