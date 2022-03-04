Alex Iacovitti says results back up belief within Ross County squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Iacovitti says results back up belief within Ross County squad

By Andy Skinner
March 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Alex Iacovitti and Joseph Hungbo.
Alex Iacovitti feels Ross County’s shift up the Premiership table has backed up his belief in the Staggies squad.

County moved to eighth in the Premiership, following Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park.

The result, which saw the Staggies record back-to-back victories for the first time this term, leaves Malky Mackay’s men just two points adrift of the top six.

It is an impressive turnaround, after the Dingwall men started the campaign without a win from their opening 10 matches.

Defender Iacovitti insists he never doubted County’s fortunes would turn.

He said: “It’s good to be so far clear of the bottom after the way we started the season but we have to stay humble and take it one game at a time.

“We don’t look at the league table too much, it’s just the next game.

“There’s still work to be done. We won’t get carried away.

Alex Iacovitti.

“Earlier in the season we weren’t in a good place but I always felt we had the experience to get out of it. We’re getting out of it slowly but we can’t get carried away.

“I was always certain we’d get out of it. The boys in the dressing-room are a tough bunch and although we had to dig in at times, we came through. I knew we had the quality in the squad but it takes time to gel.

“We’ve had a load of new players come together and it takes time to get to know one another.

“We’re starting to come together now and I think people are starting to see that. It’s coming together nicely.

“We just want to keep building.”

County have just four games left before the split, starting with Saturday’s home match against St Mirren.

Although he says confidence is high among County’s squad, Iacovitti insists they are keeping their feet on the ground.

He added: “We’ve got a bit of confidence after getting a few results on the bounce. It’s us that have to keep kicking on.

“We feel as though we can make the top six, we don’t doubt ourselves. But we have to just focus on the next game, which is St Mirren on Saturday.

“The games are coming thick and fast but our home form’s been good and we’ll be aiming to replicate Wednesday night’s performance.

“There are a load of teams who want the same outcome – it’s tight in our area of the league, but I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

The single-goal triumph over the Steelmen saw County record their first clean sheet since a goalless draw with St Mirren on December 1.

Iacovitti took particular pride in ending that run, adding: “The clean sheet has been a long time coming. We work on it in training so I’m glad we got it and got the back-to-back wins.

Alex Iacovitti tussles with Jordan Roberts.

“The way Motherwell play, you have to win your battle and your fight to play here. We managed to hold on so it was good.”

