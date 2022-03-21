Connor Randall insists Celtic loss will not derail Ross County’s top-six push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Randall says Ross County’s top-six target remains unaffected by their 4-0 loss to Celtic.

The Staggies encountered a difficult afternoon at Parkhead, with Giorgios Giakoumakis’ hat-trick and a Daizen Maeda goal putting them to the sword.

County played more than an hour with 10 men, following the dismissal of Kayne Ramsay.

The result saw County drop to seventh in the Premiership, but they remain only a point adrift of fifth-placed Hibernian.

With a home game against Hearts a week on Saturday followed by their final pre-split fixture at Aberdeen the following weekend, defender Randall insists all is still to play for.

Randall said: “We said after the game that we’ve got two massive games now. It’s on us to go and do everything we can to get into the top six.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, learn from the game and get ready for two massive games.

“We have worked hard to get where we are but we want to push on. We’ll go out and do everything we can.

“At the start of the season, no-one was putting us in the position we’re in now.

“Yes, we’ve done well to get here but that’s just the start of where we want to be as a club.

“We are all fully focused and our goal definitely now is to finish in the top six.

“We’re in a position where we will do everything we possibly can to do that. We have two massive games and we have to look forward and try to achieve that goal.”

Staggies kept it respectable following Ramsay’s dismissal

County were already three goals behind by the time of Ramsay’s 28th minute red card.

Although he was disappointed by the start his side made, Randall was pleased the Dingwall men limited the damage thereafter.

He added: “It’s always a difficult game but we are very disappointed to start the way we did.

“We gave goals away early on, some sloppy ones as well. It’s a hard place to come at the best of times so to start like that was very disappointing.

“At half-time we had to try and restore a bit of pride and give a better account of ourselves after the first half.

“I think we did that in the circumstances. But obviously we were already 3-0 down at the point of the red card so we can’t use it as any excuse.

“We dug in during the second half where we had to, apart from the penalty. I think we can take some positives from that, but overall we are very disappointed.”

Staggies boss Malky Mackay questioned referee Don Robertson’s decision to dismiss Ramsay.

Randall also felt the referee was wrong to produce the red card, adding: “I think it was a very harsh red card.

“I thought it was a fair enough challenge. From where I saw it, I didn’t think it was a red card. He’s won the ball.

“He’s gone in hard but I don’t think his foot was high or nothing like that. I was very surprised he got sent off for it.”