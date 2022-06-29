Owura Edwards ready for challenge of replacing Ross County’s lost flair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Owura Edwards ready for challenge of replacing Ross County’s lost flair

By Andy Skinner
June 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Owura Edwards.
Owura Edwards is ready for the challenge of replacing some of the flair Ross County lost during the close season.

Edwards has signed on a season-long loan deal from Bristol City, with the winger joining up with his new team-mates on the Staggies’ pre-season training camp in Verona.

His arrival was followed by the capture of fellow attacking player Kazeem Olaigbe, who has joined on loan from Southampton.

County lost a number of creative outlets at the end of last season, with leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal moving on.

The trio netted a combined 25 goals between them last term.

Edwards is eager to step up to the challenge of delivering at the top end of Malky Mackay’s side.

Regan Charles-Cook (right) and Joseph Hungbo have moved on from Ross County.

He said: “There are two wingers who have moved on, so the manager has brought me in to replicate that I guess.

“My job is to work hard for the team and entertain the fans. I can’t wait for that really.

“I am a creative player, I’m quite fast and I like to get in behind. I’m a real threat in terms of one-v-ones.

“In and around the box I like to be clinical as well and get a few goals, but I also want to come in and link play.”

Switch to Staggies marks a step up for winger

Although Edwards has only four senior appearances to his name for Bristol City, the 21-year-old has gained extensive first team experience during a number of loan spells.

In recent seasons, Edwards has made 50 outings in stints with Grimsby Town, Exeter City and Colchester United.

Edwards feels the switch to County will be a step up from his previous challenges however.

He added: “Coming here and playing in the Scottish Premiership is a step up for me. I chose Ross County when I came up and had a real feel around the place. I saw the stadium and the training ground.

“Having been with the first team at Bristol City, the facilities there are good as well.

Owura Edwards after joining up with Ross County on their pre-season training camp in Verona, Italy.

“I like the fact our stadium is right next to our training ground. I saw the setup, with the gym and the ice baths, which looked really good.

“After speaking with the manager, it was a no-brainer to come here to develop.

“It excites me to play against the likes of Rangers and Celtic, and even the likes of Hearts and Aberdeen.

“I can’t wait to come here and kick on from here.”

Italy trip gives Edwards ideal chance to settle

Edwards feels completing his move in time to join County’s seven-day training camp in Italy will give him a headstart in settling into his new club.

The Staggies play their first competitive game of the new campaign away to Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9, and Edwards is eager to hit the ground running.

He added: “From the first day I came here, I felt a massive welcome from everyone. That was partially why I had to get the deal done quickly.

“To go into the Scottish Premiership, a league I haven’t yet experienced, a good pre-season with the lads is something I am going to need.

“I wanted to come here and spend a good pre-season with them abroad, and get to know everyone.

“It’s like one big family here – I have sensed that myself.

“It’s a good thing, it makes you want to play even harder for this team.”

