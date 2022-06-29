Owura Edwards ready for challenge of replacing Ross County’s lost flair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owura Edwards is ready for the challenge of replacing some of the flair Ross County lost during the close season.

Edwards has signed on a season-long loan deal from Bristol City, with the winger joining up with his new team-mates on the Staggies’ pre-season training camp in Verona.

His arrival was followed by the capture of fellow attacking player Kazeem Olaigbe, who has joined on loan from Southampton.

County lost a number of creative outlets at the end of last season, with leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook, Joseph Hungbo and Blair Spittal moving on.

The trio netted a combined 25 goals between them last term.

Edwards is eager to step up to the challenge of delivering at the top end of Malky Mackay’s side.

He said: “There are two wingers who have moved on, so the manager has brought me in to replicate that I guess.

“My job is to work hard for the team and entertain the fans. I can’t wait for that really.

“I am a creative player, I’m quite fast and I like to get in behind. I’m a real threat in terms of one-v-ones.

“In and around the box I like to be clinical as well and get a few goals, but I also want to come in and link play.”

Switch to Staggies marks a step up for winger

Although Edwards has only four senior appearances to his name for Bristol City, the 21-year-old has gained extensive first team experience during a number of loan spells.

In recent seasons, Edwards has made 50 outings in stints with Grimsby Town, Exeter City and Colchester United.

Edwards feels the switch to County will be a step up from his previous challenges however.

He added: “Coming here and playing in the Scottish Premiership is a step up for me. I chose Ross County when I came up and had a real feel around the place. I saw the stadium and the training ground.

“Having been with the first team at Bristol City, the facilities there are good as well.

“I like the fact our stadium is right next to our training ground. I saw the setup, with the gym and the ice baths, which looked really good.

“After speaking with the manager, it was a no-brainer to come here to develop.

“It excites me to play against the likes of Rangers and Celtic, and even the likes of Hearts and Aberdeen.

“I can’t wait to come here and kick on from here.”

Italy trip gives Edwards ideal chance to settle

Edwards feels completing his move in time to join County’s seven-day training camp in Italy will give him a headstart in settling into his new club.

The Staggies play their first competitive game of the new campaign away to Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9, and Edwards is eager to hit the ground running.

🦌𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕖 𝕆𝕨𝕦𝕣𝕒 𝔼𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕤 We are delighted to welcome Owura Edwards on loan from English Championship side Bristol City for season 2022/23. Owura has joined the team for our pre-season camp in Verona 🇮🇹 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 26, 2022

He added: “From the first day I came here, I felt a massive welcome from everyone. That was partially why I had to get the deal done quickly.

“To go into the Scottish Premiership, a league I haven’t yet experienced, a good pre-season with the lads is something I am going to need.

“I wanted to come here and spend a good pre-season with them abroad, and get to know everyone.

“It’s like one big family here – I have sensed that myself.

“It’s a good thing, it makes you want to play even harder for this team.”