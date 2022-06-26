Bristol City winger Owura Edwards joins Ross County on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bristol City winger Owura Edwards joins Ross County on loan

By Paul Third
June 26, 2022, 3:39 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 3:54 pm
Owura Edwards has joined Ross County on loan. Photo by Luke Broughton/ProSports/Shutterstock
Owura Edwards has joined Ross County on loan. Photo by Luke Broughton/ProSports/Shutterstock

Owura Edwards has become Ross County’s fourth new arrival of the summer after joining the club on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

The 21-year-old winger has travelled with his new team-mates to Italy for the week-long training camp and County boss Malky Mackay is delighted to have the young attacker on board.

He said: “Owura is a player that our recruitment department spent a significant amount of time tracking and during that process it was very clear that he is someone that would be a great addition to our group.

“At 21, he has gone out and proven himself across the EFL levels, really learning about the rigours of men’s football and that is great credit to him.

“Prior to us coming to Italy, Owura came up to Dingwall to meet with us and both parties are excited about his move to the Scottish Premiership and the part he can play for Ross County.”

Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Colchester United against Scunthorpe United in March. 

Edwards scored three goals in 13 appearances for Colchester United after joining the club on loan. He picked up a knee injury in March.

He had spent the first half of the season on loan at Exeter City, making 17 appearances.

