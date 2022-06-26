Bristol City winger Owura Edwards joins Ross County on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owura Edwards has become Ross County’s fourth new arrival of the summer after joining the club on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

The 21-year-old winger has travelled with his new team-mates to Italy for the week-long training camp and County boss Malky Mackay is delighted to have the young attacker on board.

He said: “Owura is a player that our recruitment department spent a significant amount of time tracking and during that process it was very clear that he is someone that would be a great addition to our group.

“At 21, he has gone out and proven himself across the EFL levels, really learning about the rigours of men’s football and that is great credit to him.

“Prior to us coming to Italy, Owura came up to Dingwall to meet with us and both parties are excited about his move to the Scottish Premiership and the part he can play for Ross County.”

Edwards scored three goals in 13 appearances for Colchester United after joining the club on loan. He picked up a knee injury in March.

He had spent the first half of the season on loan at Exeter City, making 17 appearances.

🦌𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕖 𝕆𝕨𝕦𝕣𝕒 𝔼𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕤 We are delighted to welcome Owura Edwards on loan from English Championship side Bristol City for season 2022/23. Owura has joined the team for our pre-season camp in Verona 🇮🇹 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 26, 2022