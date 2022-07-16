Malky Mackay swung balance in Ross County’s favour for new right-back Callum Johnson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay’s sky-high reputation as a manager convinced defender Callum Johnson to make Ross County his new home.

The 25-year-old former Middlesbrough youth ace has played more than 200 times in the English Football League.

Since playing in Boro’s UEFA Youth League team in 2015-16, he’s enjoyed a mixture of loan and permanent runs with League 1 Accrington Stanley.

Those experiences came either side of playing almost 50 times for his most recent parent club Portsmouth, also of League 1, who he joined in 2020.

He was highly-rated by Pompey fans, many of whom seemed bemused by him being freed at the end of the season.

As Johnson considered his options, the balance tipped in former Watford, Wigan and Cardiff City manager Mackay’s favour and, this week, a two-year deal was rubber-stamped.

Mackay’s successes include leading Cardiff into the English Premier League by winning the Championship and reaching the 2012 FA Cup final, where they were pipped only on penalties by Liverpool.

The former Scottish FA technical director, who took over the helm at County little more than a year ago, also guided County to a top-six Premiership finish last term, despite having to overhaul the squad on arrival.

It all added up to the right move for Johnson, who is sure he’ll hit the ground running in the north of Scotland.

He said: “I’m delighted to get sorted, get training and hopefully playing games soon.

“I spoke to the manager a few times and obviously I know the CV he has had down in England – he has been there and done it.

“He’s had really good jobs and been successful.

“After speaking, when I knew he was really interested in signing me, I looked into the club and how successful they were in reaching the top six.

“It felt like a good time in my career to come here, knowing how ambitious the club is, as well as some of the signings they have made in England and the players already here.

“County have brought players in from League One and even some Championship and English Premier League clubs.

“The ambition of the club and the manager was really attractive to me.”

Familiar faces already in Dingwall

And some of Johnson’s new Staggies team-mates are already known to him as he’s faced, or played with, them down south.

He said: “I played against Josh Sims in under-23s football while I was coming through at Middlesbrough and he was at Southampton.

“I also know Ben Purrington from Charlton, having played quite a few games in League One.

“I played against Jack Baldwin when he was at Sunderland. Jordy Hiwula was at Portsmouth with me, so there’s quite a few I know from playing in England – and they’re all good players.

“They have obviously come here for a reason.

“I know Jordy the most from playing with him. He only had positive things to say.

“He’s not been here long, but it is nice knowing you’re going somewhere with good players and where the club is ambitious to improve on last season.”

Johnson ready for mid-July action

Johnson hopes to be vocal on the pitch and help the less experienced players kick on.

And he might get a chance to debut in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday when County host Dunfermline Athletic in a Group C tie.

County have two points so far thanks to their penalty shoot-out win against Buckie Thistle, while the Pars have two wins from two.

The full-back is relishing the chance to get into the thick of it with games with something at stake in mid-July.

He added: “It’s different – I’m used to having a pre-season

“But it is good there is something at stake in these games. It’s nice to have something on the line, but just completely different to what I’m used to in England.

“I’m looking forward to getting my fitness to a peak after two good sessions already.”

Defender Johnson can vary positions

And Johnson, who was Mackay’s ninth summer capture, described what type of player he is for supporters.

He said: “I’ve played all sorts of positions, predominantly right full-back in a back four.

“I’m comfortable at centre-half and played there quite a lot last season, or right of a three, or even left of a four.”