Waiting game pays off as Ross County sign experienced defender Callum Johnson

Patience has paid off for Ross County manager Malky Mackay who has signed right-back Callum Johnson on a two-year deal.

With more than 200 games in the EFL behind him, the 25-year-old brings a

wealth of experience to County ahead of the new Premiership season, becoming the ninth summer capture.

Coming through the youth academy at Middlesborough, Johnson was part of the 2015-16 UEFA Youth League side at the Riverside Stadium before making the switch to Accrington Stanley in 2017.

Having joined Accrington initially on loan for the 2017-18 season, made the move permanent in summer 2018, going on to rack up over 100 appearances at the Crown Ground.

In September 2020, Johnson joined Portsmouth where he would feature on 48

occasions before making a further 39 League One appearances for Fleetwood Town last season.

🚨𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐔𝐌 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐒 𝐀 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐆𝐈𝐄🚨 We are delighted to announce the signing of right-back Callum Johnson on a two-year deal. Welcome to the Highlands @callumjohnson96 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 13, 2022

Experience was big lure for Mackay

Staggies boss Mackay feels they have brought him north at the ideal time of his career.

He said: “I’m delighted to bring Callum to Ross County.

“He is a player that our recruitment department have spent time tracking and, at 25-years-old, we feel he is coming in to the prime of his career.

“He has really good experience in the English game, and we look forward to working with him here in Dingwall and welcoming him to our club.”

Nine summer arrivals at County

Mackay has been active in the transfer market so far, keen to ensure he can again have the club riding high in the top-flight after finishing sixth last term.

Striker Jordy Hiwulu, wingers Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe and creative midfielders Yan Dhanda and Victor Loturi have all arrived with the intention of making County dangerous.

Dhanda and Hiwulu have joined from Swansea and Doncaster Rovers, while Loturi has signed from Canadian side Cavalry FC, and loan moves see Edwards come in from Bristol City and Olaigbe from Southampton.

Mackay’s three other signings so far this close season have been goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, on loan from Sheffield United, left-backs Ben Purrington and George Harmon, most recently at Charlton Athletic, and Oxford City respectively.