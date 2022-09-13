William Akio is eager to rack up goals after rapid knee injury recovery and getting off mark for Ross County, says Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists William Akio is eager to hit the goal trail after getting off the mark for Ross County.

Forward Akio netted his first goal since making the summer switch to Dingwall when he scored a late equaliser against Aberdeen in the Staggies’ last outing.

The 24-year-old was making his Premiership debut, having made the switch from Canadian outfit Valour FC during the summer.

Akio suffered an early setback with his new club, when he was sidelined with a knee injury in his first outing for the club in a Premier Sports Cup tie against East Fife.

After making an earlier than expected comeback from the meniscus problem, Mackay says Akio has returned with a keen determination to make a telling attacking contribution.

Mackay believes some of the attacking instincts Akio has shown are comparable with last season’s leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook – who moved on to join Belgian side Eupen in the summer.

Mackay said: “He is going to take time to settle into the league in Scotland – it’s a little bit different from what he’s used to – but there’s a directness to him I really like. He picks the ball up and just wants to run at people.

“That scares people – he’s got pace.

“I know from his background in Canada that he wants to score goals. He did it over there and the minute he comes in here, his first thought is to come in and take a shot.

“I’ll have that all day long, but sometimes there’s being in the right place at the right time. Regan Charles-Cook showed that last season.

“I was delighted he got the goal, because it was a disappointing six or seven weeks for him.

“It was great plaudits to him for working so hard to get back that I was able to throw him on and he gave the performance he did on his Premiership debut.”

Injury blow has not held Akio back

Akio’s knee injury came during the latter stages of the 7-0 victory over East Fife in July. Having come off the bench for his debut in that match, he went on to claim two assists.

Mackay says the quick recovery underlines Akio’s strength of character.

The Staggies boss added: “We were all absolutely gutted when he tweaked his knee off the back off 40 minutes of blistering pace and setting up goals against East Fife.

“He was gutted himself, but he’s a great boy, a great professional.

“He worked really hard to get back quickly.”

Attacker has taken move to Europe in his stride

Akio has four caps for the South Sudan national team, but played his entire career in Canada prior to his move to Victoria Park.

Mackay says Akio’s personality has already been a strong addition to County’s dressing room.

Mackay added: “He’s young and has a personality that can handle it all. He has his own YouTube Channel, is quite outgoing, quite broad-minded.

“William has come over from Canada and just hit the ground running in terms of being able to live here, get on with it, and understand the different lifestyle.

“He has taken it in his stride and that shows a bit of character.

“He also has that one thing that people crave – pace.”