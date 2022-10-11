ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?

By Andy Skinner
October 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw.

Calls for Ross Laidlaw to be given international recognition have amplified following his recent performances for Ross County.

Laidlaw played a key role in the Staggies’ 1-0 victory at Livingston on Saturday, which ended a run of six games without a win.

His most impressive moment came midway through the second half, when he somehow kept out Livi defender Ayo Obileye’s effort from point-blank range at a stage when the game was still goalless.

It was not the first time Laidlaw had caught the eye this season, which prompted manager Malky Mackay to hint his performances were doing his prospects of a maiden Scotland call-up no harm whatsoever.

Following the match, Mackay said: “Ross has been absolutely terrific. I’m going back since January when he got back in the team.

Ross Laidlaw.

“In the second half of the season, he was magnificent. And he has been excellent in this first part of this season.

“I know we are always looking for goalkeepers in this country – we have a terrific big Scot that’s up in the Highlands who is consistently playing well in the Premiership.”

County number one has made impressive impact in face of most shots in league

Laidlaw is enjoying a prolonged spell between the sticks, having retained the number one jersey since winning his place back in January.

At that stage, Laidlaw stepped in for injured loanee Ashley Maynard-Brewer, who had displaced him for much of the campaign.

It was not the first time Laidlaw had faced a battle for the gloves since moving to Dingwall in 2019.

Ross Laidlaw in action against Motherwell.

At other stages of his County career, Laidlaw has been kept out of the side by the likes of Nathan Baxter and Ross Doohan.

He overcame those challenges to win his place back, before being rewarded with a double player of the year triumph at the end of the 2020-21 season, along with a new two-year contract.

After replacing Maynard-Brewer last season, Laidlaw went on to play a major role in County’s fine end-of-season form, which resulted in a top-six finish.

An improved defensive record was key to that, with the Staggies keeping four clean sheets from the 14 matches which Laidlaw played from February onwards.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson is thwarted by Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw.

The loan arrival of Jake Eastwood this season has provided Laidlaw with fresh competition, but the 30-year-old has risen to it and retained his place so far.

His shut-out return has continued in a similar vein, with three from his opening 10 matches of the campaign.

That is just two short of Laidlaw’s clean sheet tally from the 20 league matches he played last season.

Although Laidlaw has conceded more goals (18) than any other Premiership goalkeeper, he is also among just three to have played 900 minutes so far – along with St Johnstone’s Remi Matthews and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly.

A table showing Ross County’s Ross Laidlaw’s goalkeeping statistics compared to other Premiership players during the 2022-23 season, as of October 11 2022. Source – Stats Perform.

The table above shows he has been the busiest goalkeeper in the league so far by a significant margin, having faced 51 shots on target.

He has also completed the most saves (33), with a very respectable save percentage of 64.7%.

Current Scotland goalkeeping situation could help Laidlaw’s chances

In the context of the national team picture, Laidlaw is among only five eligible Scots featured in the table above.

Craig Gordon is the Scots’ undisputed first choice, however, at the age of 39, there is no clear succession plan in place.

Nor is there an obvious readymade replacement in the event of the Hearts goalkeeper suffering an injury.

Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park.

Allan McGregor and David Marshall have both retired from the international scene, having both previously served as the Scottish first choice.

Jon McLaughlin and Robbie McCrorie of Rangers have both been involved in recent squads, as has Hearts’ Zander Clark, however, none are currently getting any game time at club level.

Of the Scottish-based goalkeepers, the most comparable candidate to Laidlaw is Well’s Kelly, who has been a regular in Steve Clarke’s squads, but has yet to win his first cap.

The calls for Laidlaw to be included in the squad are not with a view to him being in possession of the gloves when Scotland begin the EURO 2024 qualifying campaign next year.

There is, however, an important role for the two understudies to play during the international camp, in order to keep the first choice on his toes.

It seems logical the three goalkeeping slots should be occupied by players who are at the top of their game, rather than approaching the international break fresh from warming their club’s bench.

If Laidlaw’s fine form continues, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the conversation.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Owura Edwards celebrates scoring for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Livingston tonic was much-needed after Motherwell disaster
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County underlined mettle with victory at Livingston
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over…
Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay knows cutting edge in front of goal holds key to changing Ross…
Callum Johnson clears under pressure from Tom Lawrence.
Aberdeen and Ross County matches among live games for December
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
Malky Mackay.
ANALYSIS: Ross County need calm heads to navigate recent struggles following Malky Mackay's heaviest…

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Image: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks