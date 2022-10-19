Ross County teenager Dylan Smith could feature for Scotland under-17s in European Championship qualifying opener in Malta

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is eager for Ross County teenager Dylan Smith to embrace his opportunity with the Scotland under-17s squad for the European Championship qualifiers.

Central defender Smith has been included in in the Scots’ squad for the first stage of qualification for next summer’s finals in Hungary.

Malta – who Scotland kick-off against today – are hosting an initial four-team tournament, which also includes Czech Republic and Northern Ireland.

The top two from each of the 13 groups, along with the four best-performing third-placed finishers, will advance to the elite round early next year.

Inverness-born Smith, who is 16, earned his place in the 20-man squad after impressing during recent training camps.

Mackay, who previously worked as the Scottish FA’s performance director, is a close acquaintance of Scotland under-17 boss Brian McLaughlin.

The Staggies boss is thrilled with the recognition for both club and player, and believes it will be an invaluable experience for Smith.

Mackay said: “I’m really proud of Dylan.

“It’s great for the club and for Dylan to get into Scotland’s UEFA under-17s qualifying championships squad.

“It’s a great achievement for him. He has already been away for two camps. He was down at Oriam for a couple of days where there was a bigger group taken down.

“That was then boiled down to the squad that’s going now. They also had a week out in Spain for another training camp.

“It’s being at training camps to get a look at people, but he’s actually been selected for the squad that’s now going to Malta.

“It’s a four-team tournament against Malta, Czech Republic and Northern Ireland to get to the Euros.

“He’s going out to a really good manager. Brian McLaughlin is a top coach who I know incredibly well from the Scottish FA.

“He’s in good hands with Brian.”

Call-up further caps Smith’s recent progress

Smith was among four academy graduates who signed full-time apprenticeships in the summer, along with Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten.

After catching the eye, Mackay handed Smith his debut as a late substitute in a 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox in August.

Mackay has been hugely encouraged with the progress made by Smith, who is a former Culloden Academy pupil.

He added: “He committed his long-term future to the club, and then he capped it off with his first team debut.

“Dylan has shown real maturity around the group. He’s among four or five young lads that came in during the summer.

“The others have gone out to the Highland League which I’m delighted about. They are all impacting the league, but we decided to keep Dylan in at the moment.

“Him coming on is the start of his career here, but for him to be going out to play for Scotland is a big thing for him, his family and ourselves.”