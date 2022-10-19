Ross County teenager Dylan Smith could feature for Scotland under-17s in European Championship qualifying opener in Malta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County teenager Dylan Smith could feature for Scotland under-17s in European Championship qualifying opener in Malta

By Andy Skinner
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:49 am
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay is eager for Ross County teenager Dylan Smith to embrace his opportunity with the Scotland under-17s squad for the European Championship qualifiers.

Central defender Smith has been included in in the Scots’ squad for the first stage of qualification for next summer’s finals in Hungary.

Malta – who Scotland kick-off against today – are hosting an initial four-team tournament, which also includes Czech Republic and Northern Ireland.

The top two from each of the 13 groups, along with the four best-performing third-placed finishers, will advance to the elite round early next year.

Inverness-born Smith, who is 16, earned his place in the 20-man squad after impressing during recent training camps.

Mackay, who previously worked as the Scottish FA’s performance director, is a close acquaintance of Scotland under-17 boss Brian McLaughlin.

The Staggies boss is thrilled with the recognition for both club and player, and believes it will be an invaluable experience for Smith.

Mackay said: “I’m really proud of Dylan.

“It’s great for the club and for Dylan to get into Scotland’s UEFA under-17s qualifying championships squad.

“It’s a great achievement for him. He has already been away for two camps. He was down at Oriam for a couple of days where there was a bigger group taken down.

“That was then boiled down to the squad that’s going now. They also had a week out in Spain for another training camp.

“It’s being at training camps to get a look at people, but he’s actually been selected for the squad that’s now going to Malta.

“It’s a four-team tournament against Malta, Czech Republic and Northern Ireland to get to the Euros.

“He’s going out to a really good manager. Brian McLaughlin is a top coach who I know incredibly well from the Scottish FA.

“He’s in good hands with Brian.”

Call-up further caps Smith’s recent progress

Smith was among four academy graduates who signed full-time apprenticeships in the summer, along with Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten.

After catching the eye, Mackay handed Smith his debut as a late substitute in a 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox in August.

Mackay has been hugely encouraged with the progress made by Smith, who is a former Culloden Academy pupil.

He added: “He committed his long-term future to the club, and then he capped it off with his first team debut.

“Dylan has shown real maturity around the group. He’s among four or five young lads that came in during the summer.

Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew MacLeod, George Robesten.

“The others have gone out to the Highland League which I’m delighted about. They are all impacting the league, but we decided to keep Dylan in at the moment.

“Him coming on is the start of his career here, but for him to be going out to play for Scotland is a big thing for him, his family and ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during…
Yan Dhanda.
Ross County fan view: Lack of game time for marquee signing Yan Dhanda is…
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
'We let Dundee United off the hook' says Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
Jordy Hiwula (right) celebrates Ross County's win over Livingston with Ross Callachan and Dominic Samuel.
Jordy Hiwula says Ross County will earn own luck with collective desire
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall…
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says his own demeanour is key in shaping morale of Ross County…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay supports early introduction of VAR to Scottish Premiership
Ross Laidlaw.
ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented