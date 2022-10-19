Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso Football Academy visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Old Firm stars Charlie Miller and Simon Donnelly are the latest big names to visit and deliver coaching sessions to youngsters at Thurso Football Academy.

Ex-Celtic striker Donnelly, who was capped 10 times for Scotland, teamed up with former Rangers midfielder Miller on a visit to Naver pitch in Thurso for two days last week.

Thurso Football Academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn, who had ex-Rangers and England star Mark Hateley as a guest earlier this year, was thrilled for the youths to get some top tips from such leading Scottish footballers.

He said: “For us as an academy to be able to bring north two former Old Firm players is obviously a big thing.

“We had 100 youngsters attending this event with a waiting list of another 32, so there is plenty of appetite for football within the county which is great to see.

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored, supported and attended this event we really appreciate the support and also thank Charlie, Simon, (and their support coaches) Rab Wyatt and John Mcfaulds for coming up the road to see us.”

Donnelly impressed by youngsters

With around 100 attendees enjoying the football fun, despite dreary weather, Donnelly praised the willing youngsters for showing a great attitude from start to finish.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the couple of days in Thurso. The turnout was incredible and the kids were brilliant, braved the elements at times and were all willing to learn. We hope to visit again sometime.”

Miller thrilled by warm welcome

Miller, who had visited before, was delighted to have returned and was also impressed by the support and backing they received all around.

He said: “I had a great time once again in Thurso. I love coming up here as the kids are fantastic, they are unbelievably polite and take in everything that we say to them.

“A big thanks goes to Alyn Gunn. We wouldn’t be up here without his input and also to Richie (Campbell, Thurso Football Academy club development officer) and Keira (Gunn, High Life Highland young leader) for their support and for looking after us. We will definitely be back.”

The event sponsors were Robbie Fraser, Blow Your Top Hairdressers, Davie Smith Town and Country building supplies, and Eileen Manson, and was also supported by DSRL and Highlife Highland.