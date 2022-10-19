Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso Football Academy visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso Football Academy visit

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 7:52 am
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).

Former Old Firm stars Charlie Miller and Simon Donnelly are the latest big names to visit and deliver coaching sessions to youngsters at Thurso Football Academy.

Ex-Celtic striker Donnelly, who was capped 10 times for Scotland, teamed up with former Rangers midfielder Miller on a visit to Naver pitch in Thurso for two days last week.

Thurso Football Academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn, who had ex-Rangers and England star Mark Hateley as a guest earlier this year, was thrilled for the youths to get some top tips from such leading Scottish footballers.

Ages 3-5.

He said: “For us as an academy to be able to bring north two former Old Firm players is obviously a big thing.

“We had 100 youngsters attending this event with a waiting list of another 32, so there is plenty of appetite for football within the county which is great to see.

“Thank you to everyone who sponsored, supported and attended this event we really appreciate the support and also thank Charlie, Simon, (and their support coaches) Rab Wyatt and John Mcfaulds for coming up the road to see us.”

Ages 6-9.

Donnelly impressed by youngsters

With around 100 attendees enjoying the football fun, despite dreary weather, Donnelly praised the willing youngsters for showing a great attitude from start to finish.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the couple of days in Thurso. The turnout was incredible and the kids were brilliant, braved the elements at times and were all willing to learn. We hope to visit again sometime.”

Miller thrilled by warm welcome

Miller, who had visited before, was delighted to have returned and was also impressed by the support and backing they received all around.

He said: “I had a great time once again in Thurso. I love coming up here as the kids are fantastic, they are unbelievably polite and take in everything that we say to them.

The 10-15 age group.

“A big thanks goes to Alyn Gunn. We wouldn’t be up here without his input and also to Richie (Campbell, Thurso Football Academy club development officer) and Keira (Gunn, High Life Highland young leader) for their support and for looking after us. We will definitely be back.”

The event sponsors were Robbie Fraser, Blow Your Top Hairdressers, Davie Smith Town and Country building supplies, and Eileen Manson, and was also supported by DSRL and Highlife Highland.

