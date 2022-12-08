David Cancola says Ross County dressing room spirit can drive success – after initial shock at ‘savage’ wind-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

David Cancola says Ross County dressing room spirit can drive success – after initial shock at ‘savage’ wind-ups

By Andy Skinner
December 8, 2022, 10:30 pm
David Cancola (centre) ahead of Ross County's game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
David Cancola (centre) ahead of Ross County's game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

David Cancola is now firmly up to speed with the camaraderie at Ross County after initially being taken aback by the ruthless dressing room dynamic.

Austrian midfielder Cancola is in his second season at Victoria Park, after making the move from Slovan Liberec in summer 2021.

In his early days in Scottish football, Cancola admits he was surprised by the “savage” banter which was exchanged among the County squad.

Cancola says he has long since adapted to the change in approach.

He said: “There is so much about Scottish football that has taken me by surprise.

“When I first came here and went into the dressing-room, I thought: ‘wow, these guys all hate each other’ because of the winding up and having a go at each other.

“I was thinking to myself: ‘what is going on here?’ but I soon realised that it is the culture here.

“The more you like someone the more you wind them up and slag them off – it’s a term of endearment in Scotland.

David Cancola in action against Celtic. Image: PA

“The more savage it is, the better friends you are. And you see that in our changing room.

“It’s is constant, there are no boundaries and that’s all part of the humour.

“Of all the players, Dominic Samuel is the one who winds people up the most and gets everyone laughing.

Dominic Samuel in action against Hearts. Image: SNS

“People in this country don’t take themselves as seriously and it’s a different culture.

“Back home, if the dressing-room was like the way it is here, people would get very defensive, but here it’s part of it.

“Banter is the most important thing in the team.

“I have learned to give back what I receive.”

Good humour can help in tough times

Cancola says County’s dressing room dynamic is the perfect way for Malky Mackay’s side to navigate challenging periods.

The 26-year-old added: “It’s important for the team, especially in times when things are not going well, because it keeps the spirits high.

“That means the mentality here is different, because I have been at teams before where it’s not going well and everyone thinks about themselves.

“Nobody speaks, it’s quiet and there is a really bad atmosphere.

“But here when we were on a bad run, there was always humour and everyone was making sure each player was in good spirits.

Jack Baldwin (left), with Owura Edwards and David Cancola. Image: SNS

“That really helps and it means the negativity doesn’t go through the team.

“It’s really different from in Europe, because players think more about the individual than the collective.

“But in Scotland, for sure, it is all about the collective, being united and everyone sticking together.

“You have to be a tight group and, no matter what you are going through on the pitch, everyone helps each other out.

“It’s always positive and with good humour.”

Cancola confident of progress in coming weeks

County are 10th in the Premiership, ahead of their return from the winter break at home to St Johnstone next Saturday.

Cancola, who was part of the Staggies side which finished in the top-half last season, is confident his side can kick on in the latter part of the campaign.

He added: “I don’t want to speak about top-six finishes or anything like that, but I believe we have a lot of potential and can look up.

“I believe we can surprise everyone again this year.”

