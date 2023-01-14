Malky Mackay heartened by Ross County’s fightback against Motherwell – but feels Staggies could have taken all three points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt a point was the least his side deserved against Motherwell at Fir Park.

The Staggies were forced to come from behind after Stuart McKinstry’s breakthrough on 68 minutes, with Jordy Hiwula stepping up with a vital equaliser 10 minutes from time.

Despite salvaging a point from a losing position, Mackay felt his team could easily emerged triumphant from a game played in horrendous conditions at Fir Park.

Mackay said: “I’m really delighted with the response, and disappointed slightly that we didn’t win the game.

“Conditions were hellish. When you went on the pitch you see at the end how bad it was with the wind as well.

“We were reasonably comfortable in the first half, and could have had a penalty shout but VAR said no.

“I was really disappointed they scored because they really weren’t testing our goal.

“The resilience to come back is the measure of our team at the moment, especially where we are in the league.

“Heads could’ve gone down but they didn’t. We pressed and pushed and managed an equaliser, Jordy did great just having come on the pitch.

“I thought we were going to be the team to win it, Liam Kelly made a couple of great saves.

“Big Jordan had one when on another day he sidefoots it into the net but mis-kicks it.

“I’m disappointed not to get three points but in another sense we’ve come away from home, gone a goal down but come back and got a point.”

The result means County remain bottom of the table, however they are now chasing three different teams who are just three points ahead of them.

Mackay says the determination his side showed to claw back into the game heartens him in his efforts to steer the Staggies away from relegation danger.

He added: “A team, considering where we are, that has that fight and will to want to go forward and beat teams away from home leaves me with a good thought concerning my players right now and the situation we are in.

“I’ve a group in there who are disappointed they didn’t win. That’s not a team that are destined to go down.

“I’ve a team fighting for everything. I talk to various managers and most are in agreement that there’s fine lines between seven or eight teams in the league.

“It’s that little bit in both boxes, who can be clinical in one box and resilient in the other box.

“We had to head balls near the end when they were throwing them in but we also created good chances ourselves.”