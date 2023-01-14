A93 closed at Braemar due to heavy snow showers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A93 Aberdeen to Perth road is closed due to heavy snow showers.

Police shut the snow gates between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee shortly after 5.30pm this evening due to adverse weather.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

A93 Braemar – Weather, 1 lane closed Southbound #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 14, 2023

The closure comes as a yellow warning for ice come into effect from 10pm across the Highlands and Grampian.

Further snow showers are due to hit parts of the Highlands and Islands, Moray, and Aberdeenshire this week.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will come into effect from 5pm tomorrow until Wednesday.