Ross County sign teenage striker Josh Stones on loan from Wigan Athletic

Ross County have signed highly-rated young English forward Josh Stones on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Stones will spend the remainder of the season at Victoria Park.

The 19-year-old has only been with Wigan since the start of the season, after making the move from non-league side Guiseley on a three-year deal.

The Latics were believed to have beaten off competition from Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and Rangers.

He has only made one senior appearance so far this season however, against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, having played predominantly in Wigan’s under-21s squad.

🚨𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐒 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒🚨 Josh Stones has today joined Ross County on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season from Wigan Athletic. Welcome Josh👋 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 24, 2023

County manager Malky Mackay is confident Stones can make a big impact on his side in the coming weeks, insisting the Bradford-born attacker will provide the Staggies with a different attacking option from what they have at present.

Mackay, a former Wigan manager, told County’s club website: “Josh is a very promising talent that will add to our options at the top end of the pitch.

“He offers a different dynamic to what we already have, and he can play a big part in what we do between now and the end of the season.

“He has an appetite to really push himself and we want to help him along the way by making sure he can go compete in the Scottish Premiership on a consistent basis over the coming months.

“When we were tracking Josh, it became very clear from the people we have spoken to that he has talent and also has the character to stand up to the challenge ahead.

“Finally I would like to thank Wigan Athletic, in particular, Mal Brannigan & Gregor Rioch for working with us to make Josh’s loan happen.”

Mackay has indicated he is keen to add fresh faces to his squad before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, with County bottom of the Premiership at present.

Stones, who could make his debut in Saturday’s home fixture against Kilmarnock, becomes the Staggies’ second January arrival.

He follows midfielder Nohan Kenneh, who joined on loan from Hibernian earlier in the window.