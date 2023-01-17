ANALYSIS: The combative qualities Nohan Kenneh will look to bring to Ross County midfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County wasted no time in introducing new signing Nohan Kenneh to the action in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Midfielder Kenneh, who joined on loan from Premiership rivals Hibernian the previous day, was brought on as a 75th minute substitute in place of Jordan Tillson at a stage when County trailed 1-0.

It was the impact of another substitute which grabbed the headlines, however, after Jordy Hiwula equalised within just 16 seconds of arriving on the field.

Nevertheless, Staggies boss Malky Mackay would have been pleased to give Kenneh a brief opportunity to settle into his new surroundings.

Kenneh no SPFL greenhorn

Although he has been allowed to leave Easter Road on loan, Kenneh does not arrive in Dingwall bereft of Scottish top-flight experience.

Since making the move to Hibs from Leeds United on a three-year deal last summer, Kenneh has made 16 starts and three substitute appearances.

With County bottom of the league, Mackay will hope the 20-year-old’s quickly-gained knowledge of the league can be to the Staggies’ benefit in the weeks ahead.

Mackay said: “It was great to get him up here. Our chief executive Steven Ferguson, and Ben Kensell at Hibs had a good conversation, and they wanted him to get game time.

“He has played a lot of SPFL games this year, so it’s good to get anyone in who has some experience in the league this year. He’s a good boy as well, which is important.

“It’s another good one into the group.”

Hibs boss holds Kenneh in high regard

Kenneh was holding a regular starting spot in the Hibs midfield in the early stages of the campaign, however, opportunities were limited following the winter break.

Following the announcement of his County loan move, Hibs boss Lee Johnson vowed to “keep a very close eye on his performance” during his time with the Staggies.

In a previous interview in August, Johnson spoke of his high hopes for Kenneh’s development.

Johnson told the Scottish Sun: “I think there’s loads of growth in his game.

“He is definitely not the finished article, but he has attributes you can’t coach and I think that’s the difference.

“He’s got a load to learn about managing the game, orchestrating the game, but tactically he is very bright for his age. Physically, he is a real specimen.”

How will Kenneh impact Staggies side?

It is clear Kenneh is still held in high regard at Easter Road – but what can Staggies’ supporters expect in the meantime?

At just 20, Kenneh is still in the early stages of his senior career.

Having been born in Liberia he moved to England at the age of six and, following stints with Bradford City and York City, he spent the bulk of his youth career with Leeds United.

In eight years, he did not make a first team breakthrough, but was among the substitutes for a number of Leeds’ matches last season. He also gained international recognition for England up to under-18 level.

Having opted to move to Scotland last summer, Kenneh feels he has the aggressiveness to thrive in the Premiership.

In his interview with RCFCTV following the move, Kenneh said: “My main asset would probably be my aggressiveness to win the ball, set the team for an attack, and having that passion and commitment every time I’m on the pitch.

🗣️"𝙃𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙄'𝙢 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙘𝙝" Nohan Kenneh speaks to us following his arrival at the Global Energy Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/Ss10Ate7VJ — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 13, 2023

“I like to be physical on the pitch, and Scottish football is quite physical in that sense.

“I’m quite used to that and it’s part of my game I really like. I won’t need any adapting to it.”

Statistics show Kenneh’s combative qualities

In his outings for Hibs, Kenneh’s statistics suggest he has the attributes required to be an effective midfield outlet.

The graphic below, courtesy of StatsBomb, shows he has won 85% of percentage adjusted tackles and 94% of percentage adjusted interceptions.

These tackling and interception figures are adjusted proportionally to the possession volume of a team.

Taking his percentage adjusted tackles and interceptions as a combined figure, the table below shows Kenneh ranks third in the Premiership – behind only Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Celtic forward Daizen Maeda.

It serves as an indication that Kenneh has strong combative attributes, which he can bring to the Staggies side.

It will take time to gauge exactly how Kenneh will fit into the heart of County’s midfield, with the aforementioned Tillson, along with Victor Loturi, Ross Callachan and David Cancola, also options in that area.

At 6ft 2in, however, Kenneh will provide a physical presence which Mackay will be eager to make the most of.