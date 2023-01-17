ANALYSIS: The combative qualities Nohan Kenneh will look to bring to Ross County midfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

ANALYSIS: The combative qualities Nohan Kenneh will look to bring to Ross County midfield

By Andy Skinner
January 17, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:19 pm
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Ross County wasted no time in introducing new signing Nohan Kenneh to the action in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Midfielder Kenneh, who joined on loan from Premiership rivals Hibernian the previous day, was brought on as a 75th minute substitute in place of Jordan Tillson at a stage when County trailed 1-0.

It was the impact of another substitute which grabbed the headlines, however, after Jordy Hiwula equalised within just 16 seconds of arriving on the field.

Nevertheless, Staggies boss Malky Mackay would have been pleased to give Kenneh a brief opportunity to settle into his new surroundings.

Nohan Kenneh replaces Jordan Tillson in Ross County’s game against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Kenneh no SPFL greenhorn

Although he has been allowed to leave Easter Road on loan, Kenneh does not arrive in Dingwall bereft of Scottish top-flight experience.

Since making the move to Hibs from Leeds United on a three-year deal last summer, Kenneh has made 16 starts and three substitute appearances.

With County bottom of the league, Mackay will hope the 20-year-old’s quickly-gained knowledge of the league can be to the Staggies’ benefit in the weeks ahead.

Mackay said: “It was great to get him up here. Our chief executive Steven Ferguson, and Ben Kensell at Hibs had a good conversation, and they wanted him to get game time.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“He has played a lot of SPFL games this year, so it’s good to get anyone in who has some experience in the league this year. He’s a good boy as well, which is important.

“It’s another good one into the group.”

Hibs boss holds Kenneh in high regard

Kenneh was holding a regular starting spot in the Hibs midfield in the early stages of the campaign, however, opportunities were limited following the winter break.

Following the announcement of his County loan move, Hibs boss Lee Johnson vowed to “keep a very close eye on his performance” during his time with the Staggies.

In a previous interview in August, Johnson spoke of his high hopes for Kenneh’s development.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes and Hibernian’s Nohan Kenneh wrestle for the ball

Johnson told the Scottish Sun: “I think there’s loads of growth in his game.

“He is definitely not the finished article, but he has attributes you can’t coach and I think that’s the difference.

“He’s got a load to learn about managing the game, orchestrating the game, but tactically he is very bright for his age. Physically, he is a real specimen.”

How will Kenneh impact Staggies side?

It is clear Kenneh is still held in high regard at Easter Road – but what can Staggies’ supporters expect in the meantime?

At just 20, Kenneh is still in the early stages of his senior career.

Having been born in Liberia he moved to England at the age of six and, following stints with Bradford City and York City, he spent the bulk of his youth career with Leeds United.

Nohan Kenneh during his youth career with Leeds United. Image: PA

In eight years, he did not make a first team breakthrough, but was among the substitutes for a number of Leeds’ matches last season. He also gained international recognition for England up to under-18 level.

Having opted to move to Scotland last summer, Kenneh feels he has the aggressiveness to thrive in the Premiership.

In his interview with RCFCTV following the move, Kenneh said: “My main asset would probably be my aggressiveness to win the ball, set the team for an attack, and having that passion and commitment every time I’m on the pitch.

“I like to be physical on the pitch, and Scottish football is quite physical in that sense.

“I’m quite used to that and it’s part of my game I really like. I won’t need any adapting to it.”

Statistics show Kenneh’s combative qualities

In his outings for Hibs, Kenneh’s statistics suggest he has the attributes required to be an effective midfield outlet.

The graphic below, courtesy of StatsBomb, shows he has won 85% of percentage adjusted tackles and 94% of percentage adjusted interceptions.

These tackling and interception figures are adjusted proportionally to the possession volume of a team.

A graphic showing Nohan Kenneh’s midfield statistics for Hibernian in the 2022-23 season, prior to joining Ross County. Image: StatsBomb

Taking his percentage adjusted tackles and interceptions as a combined figure, the table below shows Kenneh ranks third in the Premiership – behind only Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Celtic forward Daizen Maeda.

A table showing the percentage adjusted tackles and interceptions of players in the Scottish Premiership in season 2022-23, as of January 17, 2023. Image: StatsBomb.

It serves as an indication that Kenneh has strong combative attributes, which he can bring to the Staggies side.

It will take time to gauge exactly how Kenneh will fit into the heart of County’s midfield, with the aforementioned Tillson, along with Victor Loturi, Ross Callachan and David Cancola, also options in that area.

Nohan Kenneh. Image: SNS

At 6ft 2in, however, Kenneh will provide a physical presence which Mackay will be eager to make the most of.

[[title]]

[[text]]
