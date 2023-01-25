Ross County complete loan capture of Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have completed the capture of St Mirren forward Eamonn Brophy for the remainder of the season.

Brophy becomes Malky Mackay’s third signing of the transfer window, joining Nohan Kenneh and Josh Stones in Dingwall.

The 26-year-old has found game time limited this season, with all but one of his 14 appearances having come from the bench.

He has been with the Buddies since 2021, having made the switch from Premiership rivals Kilmarnock where he enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his career.

🚨𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐇𝐘 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐘🚨 Striker Eamonn Brophy has today joined us on loan from St Mirren for the remainder of the season. Welcome Eamonn👋 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 25, 2023

Brophy netted 34 goals in 116 matches during a highly successful spell at Rugby Park, earning his Scotland debut in Steve Clarke’s first game in charge of the national team against Cyprus in 2019.

Mackay is pleased to bring in a player with Brophy’s experience of the Scottish Premiership.

The forward could his make his debut on Saturday, when his former club Killie make the trip north.

He added: “It’s great to bring somebody with Eamonn’s experience to Dingwall.

“He will be a big asset for us in the second half of the campaign and we know that he can add something different to our group.

“Eamonn is proven at this level and has consistently performed in the Premiership for several years which has also seen him recognised at international level and we are delighted to have him here for the remainder of the campaign.

“Eamonn is also a player I got to know well through his youth caps with Scotland, so I know the qualities he has.”

“I would like to thank Stephen Robinson and Keith Lasley at St Mirren for working with us to make this move happen.”