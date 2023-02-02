Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have confirmed the arrival of winger Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic.

The deal to bring Welshman Edwards to Victoria Park was finalised prior to Tuesday’s transfer deadline, bringing the Staggies’ haul of January additions to five.

Edwards, who began his career with Swansea City, has amassed a wealth of experience in English football with Crawley Town, Peterborough United and Ipswich Town.

The 29-year-old has prior experience of Scottish football, having made 24 appearances during a loan spell with St Johnstone in 2013.

After joining Wigan in 2021 he played 43 matches in the Latics’ promotion-winning campaign from League One last term, but has featured just twice in the Championship this season.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay is thrilled to add the former Wales under-21 international to his squad.

Mackay said: “We are delighted to add somebody of Gwion’s calibre to our squad. He has played over 360 games in English Football for top sides and will add that really important experience and quality to our group.”

“He is a player that we have been aware of for some time and it’s great to now have him with us. We thank Wigan again for their co-operation this month in helping us bring both Gwion and Josh Stones to Ross County.”