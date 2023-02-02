Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic

By Andy Skinner
February 2, 2023, 11:20 am
Gwion Edwards in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County have confirmed the arrival of winger Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic.

The deal to bring Welshman Edwards to Victoria Park was finalised prior to Tuesday’s transfer deadline, bringing the Staggies’ haul of January additions to five.

Edwards, who began his career with Swansea City, has amassed a wealth of experience in English football with Crawley Town, Peterborough United and Ipswich Town.

The 29-year-old has prior experience of Scottish football, having made 24 appearances during a loan spell with St Johnstone in 2013.

After joining Wigan in 2021 he played 43 matches in the Latics’ promotion-winning campaign from League One last term, but has featured just twice in the Championship this season.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay is thrilled to add the former Wales under-21 international to his squad.

Mackay said: “We are delighted to add somebody of Gwion’s calibre to our squad. He has played over 360 games in English Football for top sides and will add that really important experience and quality to our group.”

“He is a player that we have been aware of for some time and it’s great to now have him with us. We thank Wigan again for their co-operation this month in helping us bring both Gwion and Josh Stones to Ross County.”

