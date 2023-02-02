Hundreds of bullying complaints recorded in Aberdeen schools as council promise to improve way incidents are logged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of bullying complaints varies wildly between schools across Aberdeen, according to new figures, as council chiefs pledge to improve the way incidents are recorded and reviewed.

Between 2018 and 2022 more than 650 incidents were recorded in primary and secondary schools across the city as whole.

But some schools recorded high numbers while others reported no incidents at all.

In primaries, there appeared to be a spike in the first year of the pandemic when classrooms were closed for much of the year. But none were recorded in 2022, according to council figures obtained by Conservatives.

The focus on bullying in school comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville face pressure to respond to recent shocking videos shared on social media in other parts of Scotland.

Incidents have emerged in videos from Lochaber High School in Fort William, Waid Academy in Anstruther, and Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

New system of recording bullying

In Aberdeen, the school with the highest number of recorded bullying incidents and allegations was Aberdeen Grammar School, where 63 cases were reported in 2022.

In contrast, Bridge of Don Academy was the only secondary school not to officially record any bullying.

Aberdeen City Council says the apparent spike at Grammar reflects a new way of logging bullying.

In 2021 the school started to record allegations as well as confirmed reports in an effort to help teachers keep a lid on the problem.

The numbers, released by the council to Conservatives under freedom of information rules, appeared to more than double from 28 in 2021.

A council spokesperson said other schools will soon be made to follow Aberdeen Grammar’s “sector leading” approach to logging bullying incidents.

The council said: “Aberdeen Grammar School systems have been identified as sector leading during a recent HM Inspectorate of Education visit.

“Numbers of incidents recorded include all incidents logged prior to investigation allowing the school and authority to track any bullying allegation from initial reporting to resolution.

“Prior to 2021 only incidents confirmed as bullying were recorded in the system which accounts for the increase in numbers.

“Our reviewed anti-bullying policy and guidelines will see all schools moving to recording in this way.”

Encouraged to report bullying

The council said it encourages all children and young people to report incidents they perceive to be of a bullying nature.

The council added that a higher number of reports “doesn’t mean that bullying is more prevalent, it means that effective systems and relationships are in place”.

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, the recorded numbers over five years included at least 71 at Lochside Academy, 66 at Northfield Academy, and 53 at Dyce Academy.

Primary schools also recorded bullying.

They showed a spike in lockdown but nothing in 2022. When asked, the council suggested there may have been online-bullying and urged “caution” when looking at their school figures.

“All our schools currently have agreed policies for reporting bullying but we have become aware of changes in the types of incidents being reported,” the council said.

“The period of 2020-2021 during the height of the Covid pandemic saw a focus on home learning via our investment in best-practice online learning and therefore the fluctuations could, but not necessarily, be explained by a corresponding focus on online bullying.”

‘Serious impact’ on mental health

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden, who obtained the details, says more support must be given to teachers to help them deal with bullying.

Mr Lumsden said: “Whether it is in school, at home or on social media, bullying is unacceptable and needs to be stamped out.

“These statistics in schools across Aberdeen are horrifying and highlight the growing pressures that teachers are having to contend with on a regular basis.”

On the varied number of complaints across schools, he said: “Each school in the city should be recording every bullying incident in the same away and there are no excuses for not doing this.

“Aberdeen City Council must start taking bullying in schools seriously and sort its act out to ensure a proper system of logging incidents is implemented for the wellbeing of pupils.”