Hundreds of bullying complaints recorded in Aberdeen schools as council promise to improve way incidents are logged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Hundreds of bullying complaints recorded in Aberdeen schools as council promise to improve way incidents are logged

By Rachel Amery
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

The number of bullying complaints varies wildly between schools across Aberdeen, according to new figures, as council chiefs pledge to improve the way incidents are recorded and reviewed.

Between 2018 and 2022 more than 650 incidents were recorded in primary and secondary schools across the city as whole.

But some schools recorded high numbers while others reported no incidents at all.

In primaries, there appeared to be a spike in the first year of the pandemic when classrooms were closed for much of the year. But none were recorded in 2022, according to council figures obtained by Conservatives.

The focus on bullying in school comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville face pressure to respond to recent shocking videos shared on social media in other parts of Scotland.

Incidents have emerged in videos from Lochaber High School in Fort William, Waid Academy in Anstruther, and Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

New system of recording bullying

In Aberdeen, the school with the highest number of recorded bullying incidents and allegations was Aberdeen Grammar School, where 63 cases were reported in 2022.

In contrast, Bridge of Don Academy was the only secondary school not to officially record any bullying.

Aberdeen City Council says the apparent spike at Grammar reflects a new way of logging bullying.

In 2021 the school started to record allegations as well as confirmed reports in an effort to help teachers keep a lid on the problem.

The numbers, released by the council to Conservatives under freedom of information rules, appeared to more than double from 28 in 2021.

A council spokesperson said other schools will soon be made to follow Aberdeen Grammar’s “sector leading” approach to logging bullying incidents.

Aberdeen Grammar School.

The council said: “Aberdeen Grammar School systems have been identified as sector leading during a recent HM Inspectorate of Education visit.

“Numbers of incidents recorded include all incidents logged prior to investigation allowing the school and authority to track any bullying allegation from initial reporting to resolution.

“Prior to 2021 only incidents  confirmed as bullying were recorded in the system which accounts for the increase in numbers.

“Our reviewed anti-bullying policy and guidelines will see all schools moving to recording in this way.”

Encouraged to report bullying

The council said it encourages all children and young people to report incidents they perceive to be of a bullying nature.

The council added that a higher number of reports “doesn’t mean that bullying is more prevalent, it means that effective systems and relationships are in place”.

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, the recorded numbers over five years included at least 71 at Lochside Academy, 66 at Northfield Academy, and 53 at Dyce Academy.

Primary schools also recorded bullying.

They showed a spike in lockdown but nothing in 2022. When asked, the council suggested there may have been online-bullying and urged “caution” when looking at their school figures.

“All our schools currently have agreed policies for reporting bullying but we have become aware of changes in the types of incidents being reported,” the council said.

“The period of 2020-2021 during the height of the Covid pandemic saw a focus on home learning via our investment in best-practice online learning and therefore the fluctuations could, but not necessarily, be explained by a corresponding focus on online bullying.”

‘Serious impact’ on mental health

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden, who obtained the details, says more support must be given to teachers to help them deal with bullying.

Douglas Lumsden, MSP for the North East. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Lumsden said: “Whether it is in school, at home or on social media, bullying is unacceptable and needs to be stamped out.

“These statistics in schools across Aberdeen are horrifying and highlight the growing pressures that teachers are having to contend with on a regular basis.”

On the varied number of complaints across schools, he said: “Each school in the city should be recording every bullying incident in the same away and there are no excuses for not doing this.

“Aberdeen City Council must start taking bullying in schools seriously and sort its act out to ensure a proper system of logging incidents is implemented for the wellbeing of pupils.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Who's on strike across Scotland and what do they want?
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Moray mum gives birth in Elgin 'against medical advice' to avoid dash through snow…
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
North-east fishing leader says 'poster boys' for Brexit have been let down three years…
4
Aberdeen homelessness surges as more children in temporary housing
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Council tenants still lack fire alarms across north and north-east one year after new…
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner to women’s prison
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
NHS Grampian says 'comprehensive action plan' established to prevent ambulance waits outside Dr Gray's

Most Read

1
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
3
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
4
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
7
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
‘I thought it was cash, not crack’: Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
8
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
9
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
A cyclist has died following a collision on a Highland road
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
'You have the ideal body': Inverurie support worker issued warning for making sexual comments…
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Competition entries open for the Royal National Mod in Paisley this October
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Prosecution case ends in Aberdeen University graduate's murder trial
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Ref Watch: Grant Irvine so poor in Aberdeen v St Mirren - but here's…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Increasingly robotic world of whisky-making still needs human touch
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Roads and culture projects in the Western Isles miss out on £68 million Levelling…
Hundreds of bullying claims have been logged in the past five years across Aberdeen. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Man admits violent doorstep assault on 82-year-old Elgin pensioner
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brooks Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented