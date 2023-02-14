Malky Mackay feels Ross County forward line will thrive on increased competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay feels Ross County forward line will thrive on increased competition

By Andy Skinner
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy prior to Ross County's game against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy prior to Ross County's game against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is confident the increased competition for attacking places will get the best out of his Ross County side.

Mackay bolstered his pool during the January transfer window, with the top end of the pitch a key focus following a lack of goals during the opening six months of the campaign.

The late arrival of winger Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic followed the capture of strikers Eamonn Brophy, Josh Stones and Simon Murray.

Jordan White, who has netted twice in his last three games, leads County’s scoring charts with six for the campaign.

Mackay believes having a wider range of attacking options will drive improved goal tally.

He said: “It just keeps everyone on their toes, with strength in depth and more competition for places.

“It keeps everyone hungry. It really helps us – Jordan White has had to carry the can on his own up front and we don’t need to do that now.

Jordan White celebrates netting against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“In that wider area as well, we’ve got the ability to look at different options.

“Simon is experienced and Eamonn is the same, and having guys who have been there, seen it, done it really helps.”

County have drafted in experience

Having moved up to 10th place in the Premiership in recent weeks, the Staggies are aiming to kick on in the coming weeks.

Given January is often cited as being a challenging month for recruitment, Mackay is thrilled with the level of experience he was able to bring in during the month.

He added: “When we look at the business we’ve done, it is two youngsters and three men, which is in the area I wanted.

“We’ve brought in loans – Josh Stones from Wigan and Nohan Kenneh from Hibs – who are younger guys with lots of energy and potential.

“Then in the last three days of the window we managed to get three men in the door, with more than 600 competitive appearances between them.

“I’m absolutely delighted – we’ve got an experienced wide man in Gwion Edwards, and two proven Scottish goalscorers in Eamonn Brophy and Simon Murray.

Gwion Edwards. Image: SNS

“There was a lot of work. There were lots of man hours on it and conversations.

“(Chief executive) Steven Ferguson and I speak to Mr (Roy) MacGregor every day.

“We lost out on a couple along the way, like most teams do, but the transparency and communication inside the club means there is nothing getting done that raises any shocks or surprises.”

Staggies were not in market for first time loans

County’s two youngest additions during January, in the form of 20-year-old Kenneh and 19-year-old Stones, both have prior experience of first team football.

Mackay feels the Staggies’ new additions are ready to make an impact on his side.

He added: “It is not easy in January to get men of a certain level. There are lots of kids who would be coming out on first loans from reasonably big clubs.

Ross County forward Josh Stones. Image: SNS

“A lot were just getting into the under-23s, 18 years old, and we went through a lot of them, but tried to avoid that.

“They have potential, but just potential – and it’s a massive risk.”

