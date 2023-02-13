Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson warns fight remains to stay in Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Ferguson reckons Ross County are well-placed to kick on in the Premiership – but stressed they still have a fight on their hands to stay in the top-flight.

The chief executive of the Dingwall club was at the heart of their transfer business last month as they bolstered their options, especially up front.

Loan moves saw Hibs midfielder Nohan Kenneh, St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy, forward Josh Stones and winger Gwion Edwards, both from Wigan, arrive at the Global Energy Stadium.

And a deadline night swoop saw County secure a permanent deal for Championship Queen’s Park’s free-scoring striker Simon Murray.

With County showing signs of revival, they have in recent weeks climbed from the foot of the table and are one point clear of Dundee United and Motherwell ahead of Saturday’s trip to mid-table St Mirren.

New player ‘bounce’ so vital for side

Former player and manager Ferguson rates the new arrivals, but insists there’s plenty of work ahead for County to make the most of the signings and move away from the Premiership’s danger-zone.

He said: “The January window gives you the opportunity to kick on. Historically, Ross County have done well throughout the years at this period.

“There are certainly no guarantees, and we know that. You bring players to the club at the start of the season with all the best intentions. Sometimes players can take a little bit of time to settle.

“Players at this football club are here for a reason and they all have their parts to play. In January, we wanted to add more ingredients into the mix to enhance what we’ve already got.

“Not only do you get the bounce of the new player, but you get reactions from the existing players and that me be they up their game because they know there are players in to push them for their jersey.

“Players then strike up partnerships and fresh chemistries are created, which can bring the best out of the current players and the new signings.

“But I stress there are no guarantees, and we know we have got a challenge ahead to stay in this league.

“Before we look anywhere, there is a real recognition of where we are and what we need to do, which is to stay in the Premiership. Beyond that, we can look at different things.”

Winter window is toughest – chief

Ferguson explained deals being done in the winter window present different obstacles for clubs at the sharp end when it comes to trading.

He said: “It’s never easy and I have seen the transfer window as a manager and now as the chief executive. The January window is difficult, because there are so many factors that come into play.

“Players who you might be looking to get might have a back story. You also don’t want to be held to ransom in any way. There is also a premium there in January that isn’t there in the summer, which is understandable.

“When you add to the mix that we’re trying to get players to come to the Highlands, it can become even more difficult.

“Overall, we were pleased with the January transfer window. Things sometimes come late in the day. You can get the ball rolling early in the month, but it can sometimes take the full month to get deals over the line.

“Sometimes the biggest thing you need is patience. At times, supporters, managers and chairmen are not the most patient people in the world, so that brings its own challenges and you must hold your nerve and believe that what you are doing is correct and that your goals align.

“The manager, myself and the chairman were all aligned in the window. We knew we needed to do something which brought a different profile.”

Agreed route ahead of transfer moves

With just 20 goals scored in 25 league games, County are the lowest scorers in the Premiership and this was looks to have been addressed by the type of players brought in last month.

Ferguson explained, while performances were not concerning, results were and that’s why the acted as they did in the window.

He added: “The manager, chairman and I spoke at length at the start of the transfer window and we agreed we needed to bring players in who were going to contribute towards the bigger picture.

“None of us were burying our heads in the sand. We were not enjoying the outcomes of games.

“We felt a lot of the time performances were okay, but it just wasn’t good enough and we needed to find extra chemistry and something extra to propel us forward for the rest of the season.

“Listen, there is still a long way to go and I am not by any means saying we’re out of the woods. We’ve got a real challenge ahead and it’s a really competitive Premiership.

“The bottom six right now is really tight. If you can put a few results together back-to-back, the picture changes.”