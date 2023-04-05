Ross County fear ‘serious looking injuries’ for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan – but Yan Dhanda on way back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fear ‘serious looking injuries’ for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan – but Yan Dhanda on way back

Edwards and Callachan both suffered knocks during the 2-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

By Andy Skinner
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay admits he has concerns over injuries suffered by Ross Callachan and Gwion Edwards.

Welsh winger Edwards was forced off early in the second half of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic with a hamstring issue, while midfielder Callachan was withdrawn with a knee injury after coming on as a late substitute.

Although the Staggies are awaiting the extent of the injuries, Mackay is fearful they are of a serious nature.

Mackay said: “We’re still waiting on medical conversations concerning Ross Callachan and Gwion Edwards.

Ross Callachan suffers a knee injury during Ross County’s 2-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

“They were the two that came off obviously against Celtic, with reasonably serious looking injuries.

“I was just about to take Gwion off, and he wasn’t flagging that he had a problem.

“It was just on his way off that he was holding it, and then talking to us at the side of the pitch – it looks as though it has just happened as he has stretched to try and block Cameron Carter-Vickers’ pass.”

Edwards has made impression on County boss

Edwards’ injury comes as a blow, with the 30-year-old having impressed in his five outings since joining on loan from Wigan Athletic in January.

Ross County winger Gwion Edwards. Image: SNS

Mackay feels Edwards’ experience has already been valuable to the Staggies.

He added: “I’m concerned as far as that one goes, because he has been great for us.

“It was his 350th league appearance in professional football as well, so he’s a really experienced boy who has come in here and hit the ground running.

“He has been really low-maintenance, really experienced and good in the group.

“I’ll just need to wait and see.”

Dhanda on comeback trail for Staggies

In better news for the Dingwall outfit, Mackay confirmed Yan Dhanda is on the way back following a fracture in his foot.

Midfielder Dhanda, who has been a sparkling performer since the turn of the year, has missed County’s last two matches.

Although this weekend’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone will come too quickly for Dhanda, Mackay is hopeful he will make a comeback against Aberdeen next Friday.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Mackay – who also confirmed skipper Keith Watson is nursing an Achilles issue – added: “Yan Dhanda has come out of the boot, which is terrific news.

“He has seen the specialist and been given the all-clear to carry on.

“This Saturday is too quick, but I’m hoping we can get him back involved next Friday against Aberdeen because he had really started to come into his own.

“It was a really innocuous one, but it left him with a hairline fracture in a bone in his foot.

“Wearing the boot for three weeks has cleared it up.

“He was playing through the pain, but that risked it getting worse.

“Taking him out was the right thing to do, unfortunately, for the team.

“He is someone who has really started to have proper statistics in the Premiership, so it will be good to get him back.

“Keith limped out of training last week with some kind of Achilles issue.

Ross County’s Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

“We felt it would be touch and go for the Celtic game and I didn’t feel I could risk him in a game where I needed everyone from the first minute and to not be at risk of coming off after 15 minutes.

“But I still had to ask Keith to be on the bench.

“We’re still missing Jack Baldwin, who has one more game to serve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Delight in Dingwall after Ross County teen Dylan Smith helped Scotland Under-17s reach Euro…
Ross County;'s Dylan Smith slides in to halt Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Ross County's Dylan Smith keeps cool head after starting debut high of facing Celtic
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay says VAR will cost jobs and clubs places in…
Jota scores from the spot for Celtic against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County 0-2 Celtic - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Alex Iacovitti is after a shock for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ready for test against Premiership top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishing chance to face the best as Celtic head…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to guide his team to a shock weekend win against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County aim to follow Scotland's route to victory, says manager Malky Mackay
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
From left to right: Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay lays out SPFL target for Ross County youngsters currently on loan in…

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora keeper Logan Ross pounces on the ball in a late goalmouth scramble Botti Biabi trying to make contact ....Pic Paul Reid
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
Did you know Schoolhill has a connection to Sudan? (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
Construction work on the Coire Glas hydro pumped storage scheme started with timber clearance and rock drilling (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution

Editor's Picks