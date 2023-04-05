Ross County fear ‘serious looking injuries’ for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan – but Yan Dhanda on way back

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay admits he has concerns over injuries suffered by Ross Callachan and Gwion Edwards.

Welsh winger Edwards was forced off early in the second half of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Celtic with a hamstring issue, while midfielder Callachan was withdrawn with a knee injury after coming on as a late substitute.

Although the Staggies are awaiting the extent of the injuries, Mackay is fearful they are of a serious nature.

Mackay said: “We’re still waiting on medical conversations concerning Ross Callachan and Gwion Edwards.

“They were the two that came off obviously against Celtic, with reasonably serious looking injuries.

“I was just about to take Gwion off, and he wasn’t flagging that he had a problem.

“It was just on his way off that he was holding it, and then talking to us at the side of the pitch – it looks as though it has just happened as he has stretched to try and block Cameron Carter-Vickers’ pass.”

Edwards has made impression on County boss

Edwards’ injury comes as a blow, with the 30-year-old having impressed in his five outings since joining on loan from Wigan Athletic in January.

Mackay feels Edwards’ experience has already been valuable to the Staggies.

He added: “I’m concerned as far as that one goes, because he has been great for us.

“It was his 350th league appearance in professional football as well, so he’s a really experienced boy who has come in here and hit the ground running.

“He has been really low-maintenance, really experienced and good in the group.

“I’ll just need to wait and see.”

Dhanda on comeback trail for Staggies

In better news for the Dingwall outfit, Mackay confirmed Yan Dhanda is on the way back following a fracture in his foot.

Midfielder Dhanda, who has been a sparkling performer since the turn of the year, has missed County’s last two matches.

Although this weekend’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone will come too quickly for Dhanda, Mackay is hopeful he will make a comeback against Aberdeen next Friday.

Mackay – who also confirmed skipper Keith Watson is nursing an Achilles issue – added: “Yan Dhanda has come out of the boot, which is terrific news.

“He has seen the specialist and been given the all-clear to carry on.

“This Saturday is too quick, but I’m hoping we can get him back involved next Friday against Aberdeen because he had really started to come into his own.

“It was a really innocuous one, but it left him with a hairline fracture in a bone in his foot.

“Wearing the boot for three weeks has cleared it up.

“He was playing through the pain, but that risked it getting worse.

“Taking him out was the right thing to do, unfortunately, for the team.

“He is someone who has really started to have proper statistics in the Premiership, so it will be good to get him back.

“Keith limped out of training last week with some kind of Achilles issue.

“We felt it would be touch and go for the Celtic game and I didn’t feel I could risk him in a game where I needed everyone from the first minute and to not be at risk of coming off after 15 minutes.

“But I still had to ask Keith to be on the bench.

“We’re still missing Jack Baldwin, who has one more game to serve.”