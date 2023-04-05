‘Very fortunate man’: Fisherman taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after he was found in the Sound of Harris wearing a lifejacket.

Coastguard teams received reports of a fishing vessel finding a person in the water wearing a lifejacket shortly after 6pm.

The crew onboard the vessel pulled him from the water and took him to Leverburgh where an ambulance was waiting.

The man was finishing on his own boat when it capsized, stranding him in the water

Coastguard teams were in attendance to assist with the transfer and said he was a “very fortunate man”.

His condition is unknown.