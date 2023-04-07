Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip

The Staggies boss was heartened by his side's display despite their 2-0 loss to champions Celtic last weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Malky Mackay is determined to take Ross County’s tenacious resolve into this weekend’s trip to St Johnstone.

The Staggies suffered a 2-0 defeat to Premiership leaders Celtic at Victoria Park last weekend, with the Hoops striking late in each half to claim the points.

After falling behind to a controversial Jota penalty in the dying moments of the first period, Mackay was heartened by the response his side showed despite succumbing to Alexandro Bernabei’s goal in stoppage time.

County remain 11th in the table, with their focus shifting to their match against a Saints side which has not recorded a win from their last four matches.

The Staggies boss feels his side can take belief from the way they applied themselves against Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Ross County’s Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS

He said: “They could have had a hangover to conceding the first goal, but we decided to have a go.

“Being as balanced as we were, as calm considering where we were at that point, gives me great faith in the group.

“I was disappointed for them in the end, but with 10 men we were still trying to get a goal with five minutes to go. You just have to shrug your shoulders at losing a second when we were pushing.

“At the same time, when I saw the performance that we had against them, that gives me hope for the last eight games.

“We can take great confidence into what will undoubtedly be a tough game for us.

“Callum is a good manager, and St Johnstone at home are a tough nut to crack.

“That’s not going to be an easy game for us, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Saints have kicked on following disappointing campaign

Although Saints are ninth in the Premiership, Mackay feels they are reaping the benefits of showing calm heads following a disappointing campaign last term, in which they avoided relegation through the play-offs.

Mackay added: “I like Callum as a manager and fair play to Steve Brown in terms of how he approached it.

Malky Mackay (left) and Callum Davidson.

“Callum was coming off the back of something that will never happen again in terms of winning both cups, and St Johnstone had a season they would have probably wished they hadn’t had.

“Steve and Callum were calm in terms of seeing it through to the end and then attacking the season differently this year.

“That stability and calmness at the club saw it through for the manager to then regroup and go again, which they have. They have brought in some experience this year.

“I’ve only been playing against them for 18 months, but every time we meet it is so tight.”

