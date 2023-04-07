Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is determined to take Ross County’s tenacious resolve into this weekend’s trip to St Johnstone.

The Staggies suffered a 2-0 defeat to Premiership leaders Celtic at Victoria Park last weekend, with the Hoops striking late in each half to claim the points.

After falling behind to a controversial Jota penalty in the dying moments of the first period, Mackay was heartened by the response his side showed despite succumbing to Alexandro Bernabei’s goal in stoppage time.

County remain 11th in the table, with their focus shifting to their match against a Saints side which has not recorded a win from their last four matches.

The Staggies boss feels his side can take belief from the way they applied themselves against Ange Postecoglou’s men.

He said: “They could have had a hangover to conceding the first goal, but we decided to have a go.

“Being as balanced as we were, as calm considering where we were at that point, gives me great faith in the group.

“I was disappointed for them in the end, but with 10 men we were still trying to get a goal with five minutes to go. You just have to shrug your shoulders at losing a second when we were pushing.

“At the same time, when I saw the performance that we had against them, that gives me hope for the last eight games.

“We can take great confidence into what will undoubtedly be a tough game for us.

“Callum is a good manager, and St Johnstone at home are a tough nut to crack.

“That’s not going to be an easy game for us, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Saints have kicked on following disappointing campaign

Although Saints are ninth in the Premiership, Mackay feels they are reaping the benefits of showing calm heads following a disappointing campaign last term, in which they avoided relegation through the play-offs.

Mackay added: “I like Callum as a manager and fair play to Steve Brown in terms of how he approached it.

“Callum was coming off the back of something that will never happen again in terms of winning both cups, and St Johnstone had a season they would have probably wished they hadn’t had.

“Steve and Callum were calm in terms of seeing it through to the end and then attacking the season differently this year.

“That stability and calmness at the club saw it through for the manager to then regroup and go again, which they have. They have brought in some experience this year.

“I’ve only been playing against them for 18 months, but every time we meet it is so tight.”