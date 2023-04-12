‘He’s the youngest player in the Premiership this year’ – Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old Dylan Smith for grasping Ross County opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘He’s the youngest player in the Premiership this year’ – Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old Dylan Smith for grasping Ross County opportunity

Defender Smith has started the Staggies' games against Celtic and St Johnstone.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay believes teenager Dylan Smith has made the most of his opportunity to break into Ross County’s first team.

Defender Smith has started the Staggies’ last two matches against Celtic and St Johnstone, helping his side to a clean sheet in the latter match.

County’s defensive options have been limited in recent weeks, with Jack Baldwin missing the last three matches through suspension. He will return to contention for Friday’s visit of Aberdeen.

Club captain Keith Watson has also been nursing an Achilles issue, which presented the 16-year-old with his opportunity.

Mackay is thrilled with the way the Scotland under-17 international has stepped up to the task.

He said: “One person’s disappointment is another’s opportunity.

“Young Dylan is a case in point and his opportunities would probably have come later otherwise. My hand has been forced slightly.

Ross County’s Dylan Smith slides in to halt Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu. Image: SNS

“He’s there on merit, he’s not there for any reason other than that.

“I was very proud of him against Celtic, making his full debut at 16 years old. He’s the youngest player in the Premiership this year, and he has just come off the back of international caps as well.

“He was playing against the best centre-forward in the league and showed a real calmness, so I’ve got really high hopes for him at Ross County.

“Any player, and any coach, will tell you that the next thing for him is consistency, but he’s a really level-headed young man and he’s involved for the right reasons.”

Smith stood up to test in vital Saints fixture

County’s triumph over Saints provided them with a boost in their survival effort, moving them to within a point of 10th-placed Kilmarnock and five adrift of the Perth side.

In such a vital fixture, Mackay was delighted with the way Smith took the challenges of the game in his stride.

Mackay added: “His performance belied his age against St Johnstone.

“He was up against a good, clever player in Stevie May.

“I thought in terms of his positional sense, he worked well alongside Alex Iacovitti and Connor Randall, but he also showed his aerial ability.

“We had to be strong against a lot of balls into the box as they have good delivery and put bodies in there.

“Dylan was one we decided not to put out on loan to the Highland League at the start of the season, like we have done with five lads who are slightly older than him.

“I felt we could get him training with the senior pros, then we would see real incremental improvement.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Shutterstock

“He is a huge talent at 16 – he made his debut at Ibrox, then his first start against Celtic and Kyogo.

“As always with youngsters it’s about stability, then performance and being consistent with that.

“But he played so well in really testing circumstances against a good striker.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Simon Murray could prove pivital for Staggies over closing stretch
Alex Iacovitti receives treatment during Ross County's win over St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Alex Iacovitti determined to build survival momentum following Ross County's triumph over St Johnstone
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's resolve after overcoming injury disruption to defeat St Johnstone
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone 0-2 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
David Cancola in action against Celtic. Image: PA
David Cancola insists Ross County have time to string together much-needed form
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make next three games count ahead of post-split…
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth's Wednesday morning and 2pm services have been cancelled.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

MV Loch Seaforth's Wednesday morning and 2pm services have been cancelled.
More disruption for island communities as Stornoway to Ullapool CalMac ferries cancelled
Rovop has secured a £20m investment. Image: Rovop
Aberdeenshire subsea robotics firm Rovop bags £20m investment
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041285, Callum Law, Inverness. Picture shows stock still images of Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack from the HLW feature fiming earlier today. February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Brechin City FC Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on the ball
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]