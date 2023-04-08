St Johnstone 0-2 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies return to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County’s victory over St Johnstone could be a hugely significant moment in the Staggies’ Premiership survival battle.

Although County remain in the relegation play-off spot, Malky Mackay’s men are now just a point adrift of Kilmarnock and five away from Saints.

It was an evenly-contested first half, with Jordan White nodding wide after latching on to a Josh Sims delivery on 27 minutes.

Saints also posed a threat however, with Liam Gordon twice coming close after getting on the end of a set-piece.

The Staggies made a timely breakthrough right on the stroke of half-time however, when substitute Simon Murray latched on to a Jordan White flick on to drill a sublime effort past Remi Matthews.

It took the Dingwall men just four minutes of the second half to double their advantage, when George Harmon’s corner fell into the path of David Cancola who angled a drive into the net.

Saints hit the post through Daniel Phillips’ low strike from distance, however the Staggies also missed chances to make the scoreline more comfortable, with Murray twice denied by Matthews.

The Staggies were well worth the points though, as they claimed their first away win since November.

Timely victory in survival battle

Prior to the match, Mackay spoke of the Staggies’ need to build up form in their upcoming three matches, ahead of the defining post-split fixtures.

The victory in Perth ended a run of eight away matches without a win, which sets them up for matches against Aberdeen and Hearts in the next fortnight.

Given Kilmarnock’s defeat against Aberdeen, the result means County are now just a point adrift of the sought after 10th position.

Should the Staggies string together a run of form, ninth-placed Saints – who were out of sorts on the day – could move to within their reach.

If they can continue to claim wins against their bottom-of-the-table rivals, they will more than likely carve open a pathway to safety.

Three-man midfield proving effective

For the second successive match, Mackay opted for a three-man central midfield.

David Cancola kept his place in the side, alongside Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi, and came up with a decisive second goal for his side.

The battle in the middle of the park was one which County very much came out on top in, with all three players showing impressive composure on the ball to help the Staggies up the park.

The midfield trio also provided firm protection for County’s back four, which included 16-year-old centre half Dylan Smith for the second successive game.

More injury concerns – this time in striking department

The Staggies have been beset by injury problems at a crucial point in the campaign, Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan sidelined for the trip to Perth.

Callachan is facing a lengthy absence, after suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament.

County were dealt another setback in the early stages of the Perth encounter, when forward Eamonn Brophy was forced off with a muscle injury as he stretched to take a shot at goal.

Brophy had started the game brightly, and given the impact he has made since joining on loan from St Mirren he is not a player Mackay will want to be without in the coming weeks.

Murray showed himself to be a more than capable replacement, executing a superb finish to put the Staggies ahead in the final minutes of the opening period.

His afternoon was also cut short however, as he went down in the second half appearing to clutch his shoulder – although Mackay was not overly concerned following the match.

Brophy’s injury will be assessed in the coming days however, and the Staggies boss will eagerly hope for good news.

Talking tactics

Mackay made one change from the side which went down 2-0 to Celtic on Sunday, with the injured Gwion Edwards replaced by Josh Sims.

Teenager Dylan Smith kept his place in the backline, with youngsters Zach Macphee and Jamie Williamson drafted on to the bench.

Referee watch

Alan Muir had an uneventful afternoon, with virtually no major decisions of contention throughout the 90 minutes.

Player ratings

ST JOHNSTONE (3-5-2): Matthews 6; McGowan 6, Gordon 5 (Mitchell 54), Brown 5 (McLennan 54); Wright 6, Phillips 6, Hallberg 5 (Bair 79), Wotherspoon 5 (MacPherson 74), Montgomery 6; May 6, Rudden 5 (Murphy 54).

Subs not used: Sinclair, Gallacher, Carey, Moreland.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Smith 7, Iacovitti 7, Harmon 6; Kenneh 7, Loturi 8, Cancola 7 (Watson 83); Sims 7 (O Edwards 74), White 7, Brophy 5 (Murray 17 (Stones 83)).

Subs not used: Munro, D Samuel, Hiwula, Macphee, Williamson, Stones.

Star man

Victor Loturi is a man with a spring in his step following his recent international call-up by Canada, with the midfielder a central figure in the Staggies’ victory.