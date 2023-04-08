St Johnstone 0-2 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

St Johnstone 0-2 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies return to winning ways

The Staggies' win in Perth was their first away triumph since November.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ross County’s victory over St Johnstone could be a hugely significant moment in the Staggies’ Premiership survival battle.

Although County remain in the relegation play-off spot, Malky Mackay’s men are now just a point adrift of Kilmarnock and five away from Saints.

It was an evenly-contested first half, with Jordan White nodding wide after latching on to a Josh Sims delivery on 27 minutes.

Saints also posed a threat however, with Liam Gordon twice coming close after getting on the end of a set-piece.

The Staggies made a timely breakthrough right on the stroke of half-time however, when substitute Simon Murray latched on to a Jordan White flick on to drill a sublime effort past Remi Matthews.

Simon Murray celebrates scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

It took the Dingwall men just four minutes of the second half to double their advantage, when George Harmon’s corner fell into the path of David Cancola who angled a drive into the net.

Saints hit the post through Daniel Phillips’ low strike from distance, however the Staggies also missed chances to make the scoreline more comfortable, with Murray twice denied by Matthews.

The Staggies were well worth the points though, as they claimed their first away win since November.

Timely victory in survival battle

Prior to the match, Mackay spoke of the Staggies’ need to build up form in their upcoming three matches, ahead of the defining post-split fixtures.

The victory in Perth ended a run of eight away matches without a win, which sets them up for matches against Aberdeen and Hearts in the next fortnight.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Given Kilmarnock’s defeat against Aberdeen, the result means County are now just a point adrift of the sought after 10th position.

Should the Staggies string together a run of form, ninth-placed Saints – who were out of sorts on the day – could move to within their reach.

If they can continue to claim wins against their bottom-of-the-table rivals, they will more than likely carve open a pathway to safety.

Three-man midfield proving effective

For the second successive match, Mackay opted for a three-man central midfield.

David Cancola kept his place in the side, alongside Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi, and came up with a decisive second goal for his side.

David Cancola in action for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

The battle in the middle of the park was one which County very much came out on top in, with all three players showing impressive composure on the ball to help the Staggies up the park.

The midfield trio also provided firm protection for County’s back four, which included 16-year-old centre half Dylan Smith for the second successive game.

More injury concerns – this time in striking department

The Staggies have been beset by injury problems at a crucial point in the campaign, Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan sidelined for the trip to Perth.

Callachan is facing a lengthy absence, after suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament.

County were dealt another setback in the early stages of the Perth encounter, when forward Eamonn Brophy was forced off with a muscle injury as he stretched to take a shot at goal.

Eamonn Brophy in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Brophy had started the game brightly, and given the impact he has made since joining on loan from St Mirren he is not a player Mackay will want to be without in the coming weeks.

Murray showed himself to be a more than capable replacement, executing a superb finish to put the Staggies ahead in the final minutes of the opening period.

His afternoon was also cut short however, as he went down in the second half appearing to clutch his shoulder – although Mackay was not overly concerned following the match.

Brophy’s injury will be assessed in the coming days however, and the Staggies boss will eagerly hope for good news.

Talking tactics

Mackay made one change from the side which went down 2-0 to Celtic on Sunday, with the injured Gwion Edwards replaced by Josh Sims.

Teenager Dylan Smith kept his place in the backline, with youngsters Zach Macphee and Jamie Williamson drafted on to the bench.

Referee watch

Alan Muir had an uneventful afternoon, with virtually no major decisions of contention throughout the 90 minutes.

Player ratings

ST JOHNSTONE (3-5-2): Matthews 6; McGowan 6, Gordon 5 (Mitchell 54), Brown 5 (McLennan 54); Wright 6, Phillips 6, Hallberg 5 (Bair 79), Wotherspoon 5 (MacPherson 74), Montgomery 6; May 6, Rudden 5 (Murphy 54).

Subs not used: Sinclair, Gallacher, Carey, Moreland.

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Smith 7, Iacovitti 7, Harmon 6; Kenneh 7, Loturi 8, Cancola 7 (Watson 83); Sims 7 (O Edwards 74), White 7, Brophy 5 (Murray 17 (Stones 83)).

Subs not used: Munro, D Samuel, Hiwula, Macphee, Williamson, Stones.

Star man

Victor Loturi is a man with a spring in his step following his recent international call-up by Canada, with the midfielder a central figure in the Staggies’ victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's resolve after overcoming injury disruption to defeat St Johnstone
David Cancola in action against Celtic. Image: PA
David Cancola insists Ross County have time to string together much-needed form
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make next three games count ahead of post-split…
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Delight in Dingwall after Ross County teen Dylan Smith helped Scotland Under-17s reach Euro…
Ross County;'s Dylan Smith slides in to halt Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Ross County's Dylan Smith keeps cool head after starting debut high of facing Celtic
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay says VAR will cost jobs and clubs places in…

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
2
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Calum MacPhail's debut album is out soon. Image: Calum MacPhail
My Week in 5 Pictures: Highland musician Calum MacPhail gets ready for release of…
Sir-Reel Clarks performing with Aaron Clark playing the melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as 'too challenging' to do music at school…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Mark Sweeney assaulted a man inside the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Picture shows; Mark Sweeney. Keith. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub-goer claimed bar assault was 'retribution' for man who attacked woman
Easter - Motorcycle Action Group 1992-04-18 (C)AJL Used P&J 20.04.2992, Used EE 02.04.2015 "Caption: "Setting a good eggs-ample ... bikers congregate before delivering their Easter gifts." Story: "A fleet of leather-clad bikers took to the streets of Aberdeen at the weekend to spread a little Easter cheer to children and old people in and around the city. Shaking off their "Hell's Angel" image, the motorcyclists spent Saturday afternoon delivering Easter eggs and chocolate goodies to residents in homes throughout the Aberdeen area. The event, organised by the Motorcycle Action Group, has been held annually for five years."
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis has the EDGE: the all-women net-zero retailer are Scottish semi-finalists
The Viking Mani is just one of 14 longships on the Rhine. Image: Viking.
A solo traveller on a river cruise with 90 couples? With Viking it's worth…
Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, who has come up against lobster-related planning permission issues (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Terror experts blast Scotland's 10-year wait for 'torture flights' truth
Gavin Price during his time in charge of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Elgin City part company with manager Gavin Price following sixth successive defeat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented